MLB insider claims Yankees’ 2025 defense with Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm could deliver 2025 title

In 2024, the New York Yankees enjoyed an overall successful season, winning the AL East and making it to the World Series for the first time in 15 years.

However, the Bronx Bombers' defense was always seen as a chink in their armor. Those defensive frailties were exposed at the worst possible time in 2024, leading to the infamous implosion in game five of the World Series, to the horror of Yankee fans all over the world.

However, per insider Jim Bowden, it appears the 27-time World Series winners have turned a corner, showing plenty of improvement in that department this season. According to Bowden, that may even prove crucial in helping the team finally win championship number 28.

"This Yankees team in 2025, they are a much improved defensive team. Chisholm's move from third base to second base was the right move, much better defender at second than Gleyber Torres was. By the way, that's Jazz's best position. Oswaldo Cabrera takes over third base, he's a better defender at third than Chisholm was," Jim Bowden said, via MLB Network Radio on Monday.

"Now you got (Trent) Grisham in center who's a Gold Glove center fielder, huge upgrade from (Aaron) Judge a year ago. Judge goes over to right field. Whether it's him or (Cody) Bellinger, they're both upgrades defensively over (Juan) Soto. So, we're talking about a team that, quite frankly, is better defensively in four positions this year. That's been a huge difference maker for the pitching staff and the Yankees," Bowden said.

Former outfielder claims Aaron Judge is the perfect captain for the New York Yankees

Appearing on the "Diggin' Deep" podcast in late March, former Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher commended current captain Aaron Judge's leadership abilities, claiming the 32-year-old was the perfect man for the job.

"Just like the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge is almost larger than life," Swisher said (15:47 onwards). "The way he goes about his business is exactly what you want your star in New York to do. He handles the press well and is a perennial All-Star and MVP candidate, one of the best players in the game."

"He doesn’t care who's on the team or how it gets done—he just wants to win. And that's what you want from your leader," Swisher said.

Though Aaron Judge has proved in the past he can do pretty much anything required of him on a baseball field, winning a World Series is still on his to-do list. Having gotten within touching distance of accomplishing that feat last season, fans will hope Judge can lead his team to go one better in 2025.

