Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives real reason why he’s a “complete player” at 2B 

Right after Jazz Chisholm Jr. was moved to second base, the New York Yankees dominated their recent game against the Seattle Mariners with a 10-3 record. The move was quite controversial following the fans' dissatisfaction with Chisholm playing at third base.

Prior to their faceoff against the Mariners, manager Aaron Boone talked about the major change, with DJ LeMahieu being benched since his removal from 2B. Boone expressed that LeMahieu is facing physical challenges in playing 3B, which has left the veteran with limited options with the Yankees.

When asked what he can bring to the table as a second base player, the 27-year-old replied confidently, “Great defense”. During his stint at third base, he admitted that he is not yet familiar with the intricacies, unlike his natural play at second base.

"Elite defender. Elite slugging. Fast. Great defense. I don't know what else to tell you. Sounds like a complete player to me," Chisholm said.

His confidence is something the Yankees can use since the team lost back-to-back series against the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets. Furthermore, Chisholm has been dealing with shoulder soreness, which has restricted his play at the new position.

“He’s been a little banged up and not able to do some of the prep work that allows him to stay on top of things at third,” Boone said via MLB.com. “I think letting his athleticism go in the middle of the diamond is hopefully something that serves him and us well.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. initially started the season at second base but made his move to accommodate DJ LeMahieu on his IL return in mid-May. He said that he doesn’t mind taking the challenge to play in a new position as long as it helps them to win games.

However, his struggles at 3B were quite noticeable, and a cry for a change was heard all over the Yankees fanbase. Several MLB insiders and pundits pointed out the disastrous outing and weak defense that the team was subjected to in the past series loss.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives honest opinion on position switch mid-season

Jazz Chisholm Jr. [Source: Imagn]

Last week, during an interview with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, Jazz Chisholm Jr. mentioned how he is more in the zone playing second base than his new 3B position. He also expressed that there’s nothing he can do, except try harder, as he doesn’t “write the lineups”:

“Everybody knows I’m a second baseman. Of course, I want to play second base, but whatever it takes to help the team win. If that’s what the team chooses, that’s what I gotta do. I don’t write the lineups. You feel me?”

“I’m playing every day, so it’s hard to be upset. Yes, I know I’m a second baseman. Yes, I know I’m better at second base, but at the end of the day, I still have to play third. I just have to deal with it," he added.

He said he “feels decent” rather than comfortable at 3B. Chisholm also noted that if the team had let him know their decision during the offseason, it would have given him time to adjust. However, that wasn’t the case, and following several trials and errors, the Yankees have now decided to position the players in their natural zone.

