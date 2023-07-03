Jazz Chisholm Jr. Injury Update: Health status and recovery time for Marlins star placed on IL

The Miami Marlins will be without their talented, albeit oft-injured star Jazz Chisholm Jr. as the team has placed the 25-year-old has been placed on the 10-day IL. The 2022 All-Star suffered a left oblique strain during Sunday night's loss to the Atlanta Braves and will see him sidelined until at least the middle of July.

The news is not only the Miami Marlins but Jazz Chisholm Jr. himself as he had just returned from a previous IL stint a week ago. When healthy, Chisholm Jr. is one of the most exciting and dynamic players in the MLB, however, staying on the field has proven rather tricky for the Bahamian.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr says his oblique feels fine today and he thinks it'll be a short term injury. Explains the pain felt like a cramp, but he agrees with training staff to take 10-day IL trip and hopefully be ready after the all-star break."

"Jazz Chisholm Jr says his oblique feels fine today and he thinks it’ll be a short term injury. Explains the pain felt like a cramp, but he agrees with training staff to take 10-day IL trip and hopefully be ready after the all-star break." - @WillManso

Prior to his latest injury, Jazz missed nearly a month and a half after sustaining a turf toe injury. While he has recovered from the turf toe injury enough to play through it, he is reportedly set to undergo surgery at the end of the season to repair the damage.

The Miami Marlins are set to have outfielder Jonathan Davis replace Chisholm Jr. in the lineup. Through 32 games this season, Davis has produced a .259 batting average with 10 RBIs and a pair of home runs. While the 31-year-old veteran may not be an All-Star level talent, he has been a steady presence for the Marlins replacing Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the lineup the last time he missed time.

"Jonathan Davis is a stud CF. Decent shot Jazz is back playing 2B in 2024"





"Jonathan Davis is a stud CF. Decent shot Jazz is back playing 2B in 2024" - @MiamiMarlins_UK

The Miami Marlins have remained in the hunt for the postseason even without Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the lineup

The Miami Marlins have been one of the most surprising teams this season, and currently find themselves second in the loaded National League East. While they sit 9.0 games behind the Atlanta Braves, they are ahead of teams that were considered World Series contenders prior to the beginning of the regular season such as the New York Mets.

Thanks to impressive seasons from the likes of Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler, the Marlins have continued their pursuit of a playoff berth for the first time since the 2020 regular season.

