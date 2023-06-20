Miami Marlins star Luis Arraez is chasing Ichiro Suzuki, and history, as he is currently on pace to match the single season hit record. The 262-hit record was one many thought would stand forever, but it now has its first challenger. It will be an uphill battle to be sure, but for the first time in a long-time it actually seems possible.

Arraez's torrid pace has impressed and amazed fans around the league, but he will actually need to increase his hit rate to reach 262 hits. Ichiro Suzuki in that 2004 season hit better and better as the season went along, resulting in a once-in-a-generation offensive season.

A graph of the pace both hitters were on in their respective seasons was shared on Reddit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Baseball has its fair share of 'unbreakable' records, and this was considered to be one of them for a long time. With how much better the pitching and defense across the league has gotten, it seemed we would never reach these offensive heights again. Perhaps the pitch clock and ban of the defensive shift is helping elevate Luis Arraez's shot at Ichiro Suzuki's record.

The Seattle Mariners legend Suzuki became a star as soon as he entered MLB, but the 2004 season rocketed him to the best of the best. His incredible conisistency was something to behold, especially considering it held up over the course of the season.

Many fans do not think Arraez will be able to keep this pace and reach 262, or more, hits in 2023. He does have a chance of finishing the season with a batting average over .400. Considering he is currently at that mark after 67 games played, it is also possible. Fans also pointed out Ichiro Suzuki missed only one game in that 2004 season, while Arraez has already missed 6.

The single season hit record is in legitmate danger of being broken, but there is a long way to go until then yet.

Could Luis Arraez win MVP if he breaks Ichiro Suzuki's record in 2023?

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies

While Luis Arraez is extraordinarily respected in the baseball world, he still has his detractors. There are those who say that his lack of power and ability to drive in runners from first put him in a tier below players like Bryce Harper and Juan Soto. The one way to silence all of those doubters is to break a record nobody thought could be.

If Luis Arraez ends the season with 262 or 263 hits, who could possibly tell him he is not the best offensive player in MLB?

Poll : 0 votes