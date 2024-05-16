Jazz Chisholm Jr. Trade Rumors: 3 landing spots for All Star outfielder following Marlins' disastrous start to season

Despite being touted as a key element of his team's future, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is now being considered as a possible trade piece for his team, the Miami Marlins.

The trade of Luiz Arraez to the Padres earlier this month signalled the start of what appears to be an ambitious rebuild by the Marlins, who now claim the worst record in MLB. After the Arraez trade, many turned to Chisholm Jr. as another possible asset for the team.

Despite being a past All-Star and the MLB The Show 23 cover athlete, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been having a tough go. In addition to appearing in just 60% of his team's games in 2021 due to injury, the Bahamian is hitting a mere .252 this season. With building for the future looking like a stronger strategy for Miami, let's examine some places where Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be traded to.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. still talks to Luis Arráez every day. But his friend is now a Padre, as another rebuild begins in Miami. For @MLBONFOX, more on how the Marlins are handling the departure of a beloved teammate — and the uncertainty of what's next:" - Rowan Kavner

Three possible landing spots for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays

Now in the last place in the AL East, the Toronto Blue Jays know that they need to get their offense moving quickly. The team ranks 29th out of 30 teams in runs scored, and has dealt with consistent questions at second base, where Chisholm Jr. is most likely to play.

While Cavan Biggio has been the team's regular second baseman, appearing in 21 games this season, he does not own the position. In fact, the Jays are one of the most segmented teams in baseball when it comes to second base. Coupled with the fact that the team has an extensive range of prospects in the minors, Toronto could be an attractive possibility for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Los Angeles Angels

The fact that Mike Trout will be out for the next two or three months leaves a lot of questions for the Los Angeles Angels, and also leaves a large gap in center field. Having spent 139 games in center field since 2023, the Angels would love an experienced substitute like Jazz Chisholm Jr. Moreover, the team's prospects at second are also not set in stone, leaving room for the versatile Chisholm to slot himself in there if needed.

Philadelphia Phillies

After failing to capitalize on playoff opportunity for the past two years, Philadelphia Phillies fans are growing restless. As was noted in the Bleacher Report, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has a penchant for big moves. With center fielder Johan Rojas hitting just .233 on the season and a lot of young talent, Marlins GM Peter Bendix could also give Chisholm a better chance at playoff baseball.

