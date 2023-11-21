Jazz Chisholm Jr. trades Marlins gear for Dolphins colors, wows crowd as chant leader in NFL clash

The D-backs sent their No. 5 prospect, Zac Gallen, to the Marlins in exchange for Jazz Chisholm, the No. 59 overall prospect.

As Miami rebuilds their roster, Chisholm rises to the third spot among prospects.

The Miami Marlins today acquired shortstop Jazz Chisholm from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for RHP Zac Gallen.

As reported, Jazz switched his Marlins outfit for Dolphins colors and impressed the crowd by joining the cheers during an NFL game. He had his name customized on a jersey he was wearing.

.@j_chisholm3 in the house! Marlins - MiamiDolphins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the Dolphins game with a custom jersey - Cut4

After two away games this season, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Broncos on Sept. 24 at home. They will play nine home games in total.

A look at Jazz Chisholm Jr.' baseball career

In July 2015, Chisholm signed a $200,000 contract as an international free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He joined the Kane County team in 2018 and received a promotion to the Visalia Rawhide in July. After 112 games for two teams. Chisholm joined the Jackson Generals in 2019.

In exchange for Zac Gallen in 2019, the Diamondbacks sent Chisholm to the Marlins. Chisholm made his major league debut on Sept. 1, 2020, after getting promoted to the major leagues for the first time. That year, he faced the Tampa Bay Rays and hit his first major league home run against the Atlanta Braves, as well as making his defensive debut against the Blue Jays.

As the National League's starting second baseman in 2022, Chisholm was selected for the first time to the All Star Game. He's the first player born in the Bahamas to be selected for the All-Star Game.

In 2023, he batted.250/.304/.457 in 97 games for Miami, with a career-high 19 home runs, 51 RBI and 22 stolen bases.

