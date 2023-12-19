JD Martinez Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for veteran All-Star DH

Former Boston Red Sox hitter JD Martinez is currently a free agent and is seeking a multi-year deal after an impressive year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He made a good contribution for the Red Sox, winning the World Series with the team in 2018.

In 113 games with the Dodgers this season, Martinez hit .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs, earning him an All-Star Game selection. He was a finalist for the National League Silver Slugger Award this season, but lost to Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Now that the veteran is a free agent, let's look at some top destinations where he can land this offseason.

Top 3 landing spots for JD Martinez

With a big splurge already off the market in Shohei Ohtani, the dynamic of the designated hitter market will see JD Martinez among the top-quality hitters available.

1) Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks had a wild postseason run in 2023, taking down big names en route to a World Series appearance. However, they were ousted by the Texas Rangers in the World Series, but the fire has already ignited in the clubhouse to dial it back.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been most prominently linked to Martinez at this stage in the summer as they try to add another big bat to their lineup. Certainly, Martinez fits the bill perfectly for the Dbacks.

2) Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays came very close to acquiring two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani but barely missed out to the consistent Dodgers. Although one thing is clear: since they were ready to splurge big, it seems relatively easy to sign JD Martinez to a multi-year deal.

According to Keegan Matheson, the Blue Jays have shown interest in signing him this offseason.

3) Los Angeles Dodgers

The idea of signing JD Martinez back is not that far-fetched. Martinez can give the Dodgers the required roster depth in the outfield and DH if needed, giving the postseason bounds another offensive weapon.

Moreover, Martinez attributed his impressive turnaround to leadoff hitter Mookie Betts and hitting coach Robert Van Scoyoc, highlighting that he forged some strong connections last season.

