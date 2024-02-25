JD Martinez Free Agency Update: MLB analyst contradicts reports suggesting veteran slugger's reluctance to a Giants move

Earlier in the offseason, the San Francisco Giants made an offer to veteran slugger JD Martinez, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The exact details of the deal were not revealed, but Martinez turned them down.

Martinez reportedly rejected the offer because he "did not want to go there," but his camp made a counteroffer. Alex Pavlovic, who covers the team for NBC Sports Bay Area, questioned Martinez's quote on not wanting to play in San Francisco.

According to Pavlovic, JD Martinez's counteroffer was something the Giants were not comfortable with. This led the organization to pivot and sign Jorge Soler.

If a player did not want to play for a team, their camp would not give that team a counteroffer. They would say they are not interested and move on. The two sides were likely too far apart, and knew the other side would not budge in their direction.

JD Martinez still has the juice to be on a playoff contender

While Martinez is starting to age, he could still be a valuable slugger on a team with postseason aspirations. He is coming off a season where he appeared in 113 games, hitting .271/.321/.572 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Some believed that Martinez would return to the Dodgers in free agency, but after the team signed Shohei Ohtani, that left him in the dark. Ohtani will be the team's designated hitter while he recovers from his UCL surgery.

With Spring Training already in action, Martinez is starting to run out of time. He will need to sign soon so that he is not too far behind players in camp.

One team that could use a DH heading into the new season is the Texas Rangers. Do not be surprised if they sign the veteran slugger sometime soon.

