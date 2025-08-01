“Jealousy is a disease” - Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz savagely claps back at sister after wistful comment about missing out on vacation trip

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is enjoying her time away from the mat after calling time on her successful gymnastics career in April. The former LSU Tigers star has been vacationing in her off time while the Pittsburgh Pirates ace continues his hot streak at the plate.Olivia Dunne shared pictures from her getaway to Long Beach Island in New Jersey earlier this week. While the former LSU athlete enjoyed her time at the beach, she missed not being with her sister, Julz Dunne.In an Instagram post on Thursday, Julz shared her vacation snaps from Georgia's Lake Oconee. Olivia Dunne reacted to her sister's Instagram post with her girlfriend Hayden Sample, writing:&quot;Looks like a nice time, I wish I was there.&quot;Olivia's comment drew a savage response from Julz, who referenced her sister's recent escapades.&quot;Jealousy is a disease,&quot; Julz wrote.(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)The Dunne sisters often take shots at each other and often share banter on social media, highlighting their healthy sibling relationship. Like her sister, Julz Dunne was also a high school athlete. She played softball in high school but didn't pursue the sport after joining LSU.Olivia Dunne has been busy away from gymnastics this summer as she was seen enjoying time at the Hamptons before travelling to Atlanta with her boyfriend Paul Skenes for the All-Star Game.Julz takes hilarious dig at Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia DunneBefore her summer gateaways, Olivia landed on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's cover in May. Julz had a hilarious take on her sister's accomplishments, taking credit for her poses in the magazine.“Poses I learned from @livvydunne &amp; poses she learned from me,” Julz captioned her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former LSU Tigers gymnast reacted hilariously to the post, writing:“I still got a lot to learn.”Despite bantering with her sister on social media, Julz Dunne is one of her biggest supporters. She accompanied her to the All-Star game earlier in July at Truist Park, where Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, made his second consecutive start for the National League.