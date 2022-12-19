Jean Segura: Top 3 landing spots for the free agent shortstop

Veteran shortstop Jean Segura is on the free agent market. His free agency is the result of his team, the Philadelphia Phillies, declining his $17 million option for the 2023 MLB season.

Segura has been with the Phillies since 2019, during which time he has seen his stats dwindle to mere percentages of what they once were. Today, we will be looking at some possible suitors for the 32-year old free agent shortstop.

Jean Segura will be looking for a team that may allow him to act as a foundational, veteran presence. Although his days as a number one shortstop may be numbered, he can certainly find a spot.

"Been saying Jean Segura since day 1 it makes too much sense not to happen since they need a shortstop so badly and they also need a catcher by trade because there’s no one else out there right now. This is basically 2012 but less entertaining." - @ Eth

Top 3 possible landing spots for Jean Segura

#1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a once-in-a-lifetime shortstop when Trea Turner decided not to re-sign with them after this season. Turner was a Silver Slugger last season after a workhorse season in which he led the MLB in at-bats.

Jean Segura snaps Phillies 0-20 slump with RISP

"Jean Segura snaps Phillies 0-20 slump with RISP" - @ Jeff Skversky

Segura could be a good replacement as he brings speed and experience on the basepath. Although the Dodgers may pursue a bigger name, Segura could be a very worthy second stringer for the Dodgers.

# - 2 St. Louis Cardinals

Although the St. Louis Cardinals are trying to rebuild with a youthful core, Segura could be taken in as a great mentor to budding shortstop Tommy Edman. Edman hit 13 home runs and 57 RBIs as a fourth-year shortstop for the Cards. With a wealth of experience, Segura could be a valuable tool as the Cards shift to a more youthful team.

#3 - Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have a job opening at shortstop. Their long-time man for the job, Dansby Swanson, left the team earlier this offseason in free agency. He has since signed with the Chicago Cubs.

Phillies decline Jean Segura $17M option

"Phillies decline Jean Segura $17M option" - @ Jon Heyman

Although Segura's 10 home runs and 33 RBIs in 2022 do not compare to Swanson's stats, Segura's prescence on the Braves will buy the team some time as they look to secure a long-term franchise player at the position.

