"Jeremy Pena the ALCS and World Series MVP... we now go live to Carlos Correa back in the studio to break it all down" - MLB insider takes a jab at Carlos Correa after his successor wins 2022 WS MVP title

Rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena has done a fantastic job of replacing Carlos Correa in the Houston Astros infield. It is not easy to replace a two-time All-Star. Correa was also the Rookie of the Year and has won a Gold and Platinum Glove. Jeremy Pena has made it look easy.

After defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Saturday, the Houston Astros claimed the franchise's second World Series title. Pena was selected as the 2022 MLB World Series MVP after having a phenomenal postseason. MLB insider Jared Carrabis saw an opportunity to take a sly dig at former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jeremy Peña the ALCS and World Series MVP for the world champion Houston Astros! We now go live to Carlos Correa back in the studio to break it all down!

"Jeremy Peña the ALCS and World Series MVP for the world champion Houston Astros! We now go live to Carlos Correa back in the studio to break it all down!" - Jared Carrabis

Carrabis' latest Tweet made reference to an old TBS interview between Carlos Correa and his successor, Jeremy Pena. After defeating the Seattle Mariners to take a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series, Correa was placed on national television with his prodigy.

The situation may have been a little awkward for Correa, who has had to watch this Astros playoff run from the sidelines. Correa was an integral part of the Houston team that reached three World Series in five seasons.

Prior to the season, Carlos Correa made the decision to leave Houston. Many believed it was in search of a bigger contract. It may be a decision that Correa is regretting as he sits in the broadcaster's booth watching his former teammates win for the ultimate prize.

Jeremy Pena was fantastic against the Phillies during the series. He was 2-4 at the plate on Saturday night with a run in the fourth inning.

Overall, Pena has a .345/.367/.638 slash line with an impressive 1.005 OPS. After 13 total games, he has four home runs and eight RBIs.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX HISTORY.



Jeremy Peña is the first rookie position player ever to win World Series MVP!

"HISTORY. Jeremy Peña is the first rookie position player ever to win World Series MVP!" - Fox Sports: MLB

More importantly, Pena has had clutch hits at critical stages of the playoffs. He has proven that he is not intimidated on the big stage. The player is developing into one of the finest young prospects in the MLB. Pena became the first rookie position player in MLB history to win the World Series MVP.

Carlos Correa is now looking to move to greener pastures. He has opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins and will once again put himself on the market. He will be hoping that this time he can target a team that is competing come October and November.

