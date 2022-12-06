Rising Houston Astros star Jeremy Pena was seen inspiring fans before Sunday's game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

Pena, the shortstop for the Astros and the 2022 World Series MVP, was prominently featured in the pregame festivities. This included a shout-out for the Texans and striking the battle drum just before the game started.

The star rookie received thunderous applause from the crowd when he was introduced. This is something that has become unusual at NRG Stadium, given the Texans' poor performances in recent seasons.

"H-Town love 🤘🏽First football game in the books. Thank you @houstontexans for taking care of us today! #consangre #diosconmigo #tormenta" – Jeremy Pena

Watch Pena fire up the crowd before Deshaun Watson's controversial return to Houston:

"Jeremy Peña gets the crowd fired up" – Josh Criswell

Unfortunately, for the Texans, Pena's arrival didn't instantly bring them good fortune. Kyle Allen, the quarterback for Houston, was intercepted on the first play from scrimmage. However, the Texans did manage to score the game's first points on a field goal.

Jeremy Pena - a beloved athlete

At the Astros' World Series victory parade, Pena received a tremendous and passionate response. He received louder applause than perhaps any other Astros player. Pena offered his opinions on several subjects, including the Astros' most recent offseason transactions, as he gets ready for his second season in the major leagues.

Here’s what Jeremy Peña had to say about his first football game, the Astros’ offseason moves and more. – Josh Criswell

Following Houston's victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6, Pena became the first rookie position player to be selected as the World Series MVP. He was also the first rookie shortstop to get MVP recognition for his contributions to an ALCS sweep of the New York Yankees.

Just a reminder. 🏆 – Jeremy Pena

Despite finishing fifth in the AL Rookie of the Year (ROY) standings, Pena was named the AL 2022 Gold Glove Award winner for his performance at shortstop.

