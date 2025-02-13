  • home icon
Jeremy Pena's girlfriend Julia Grosso drops 3-word reaction to Chicago Bulls mascot's dance moves

By Ryan Burks
Modified Feb 13, 2025 18:22 GMT
@juliagrosso7 IG
Jeremy Pena, Julia Grosso Instagram photos

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena and Chicago Red Stars midfielder Julia Grosso recently started a relationship. They have been on several trips together during the MLB offseason despite still living in different parts of the country.

Pena and Grosso will begin their seasons soon but there is still some time for fun. On Wednesday, she attended a Chicago Bulls home game and it was their mascot who got her attention.

Julia Grosso Benny the Bull comment (image credit: instagram/juliagrosso7)
Julia Grosso Benny the Bull comment

Grosso shared a short video on her Instagram Story of "Benny the Bull" dancing around a security guard during a timeout. The mascot is one of the most recognizable in professional sports and is known for using game personnel in his stunts.

also-read-trending Trending
"Get it Bennyyy 😂," Grosso captioned.

Grosso won a gold medal for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. She is a member of the Red Stars and has been exploring the city this offseason.

Pena is a starting shortstop for the Houston Astros and is expected to be relied upon by the team in 2025. Pena made his MLB debut during the 2022 season after he was drafted in the third round in 2018.

Jeremy Pena posts offseason photos with girlfriend Julia Grosso

Jeremy Pena and Julia Grosso first made their relationship public in December, and it was the Astros shortstop who confirmed it on Instagram. On Feb. 1, Pena posted several photos that showed all of the fun he has been having with his girlfriend.

"A little bit of everything (translated) 🧘🏽‍♂️☮️," Pena captioned.

The photos of the couple were from different settings and climates. Pena stood in front of jet skis, while another was from a snowy location.

Pena and Grosso will be in Houston and Chicago for much of 2025. They will also try to help their teams to a successful season.

