Jeremy Pena's girlfriend Julia Grosso turns 25, Julio Rodriguez's partner Jordyn Huitema makes it special with a sweet message

Jeremy Peña and Julio Rodríguez play for rival teams in the American League West division: the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, respectively. Similarly, their girlfriends, Julia Grosso and Jordyn Huitema, play for the Chicago Stars and Seattle Reign, rival soccer teams in the National Women's Soccer League.However, Pena's girlfriend, Grosso, and Rodriguez's partner, Huitema, are actually close friends. Both play for Canada internationally, having won the Gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.More than friends, they share a sisterhood, which was evident in Huitema's sweet birthday message to Grosso, who turned 25. On Friday, Huitema shared a snap from last July when she hung out with Grosso and other friends in West Hollywood, California.&quot;So grateful this world brought me a sister and best friend all in one,&quot; Huitema wrote. &quot;I love you more than words can say. Happy birthday [Julia Grosso].&quot;Grosso wore an elegant, bright red dress, while Huitema opted for a black one. The two were seen laughing together in the picture. Grosso later re-shared on her Instagram story.Instagram stories of Julia Grosso and Jordyn Huitema [Image Source: Instagram/juliagrosso7,jordynhuitema ]As for their professional careers, unlike their boyfriend's teams that are fighting tooth and nail in the AL West division, Grosso's and Huitema's teams are on opposing ends in the current NWSL season.Huitema's Reign sit in sixth place, comfortably within the playoff spots, while Grosso's Stars have managed just one win in 17 games and sit 13th, ahead of only the Utah Royals, who also have a single victory.Jeremy Pena's Julio Grosso thanks all those who wished herMany, including Jeremy Pen, wished Julia Grosso on her 25th birthday. Grosso shared a single-snap Instagram post on Friday.&quot;So grateful for all the amazing people in my life. Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. Feeling very blessed, thank you God.❤️,&quot; she captioned the post.Grosso wore a white off-shoulder top paired with matching pants in the snap. She held a phone in one hand and carried a bag on her other shoulder. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;The most beautiful 🌹,&quot; Pena responded in the comments section.Jeremy Pena's comment [Image Source: Instagram/juliagrosso7]Hours earlier, Jeremy Pena shared a six-snap Instagram post to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday.&quot;Happy birthday love of my life ❤️ 🔥May God bless you today and always I love you Ju,&quot; Pena captioned the post [Translated to English from Spanish].&quot;I love you mi vida, thank you😘😘,&quot; Grosso responded in the comments section.Julia Grosso's comment [Image Source: Instagram/jpena221]Aside from one picture featuring only Grosso, the rest showed the couple together, with some capturing them in romantic poses. Pena hard-launched the relationship last December, and all signs point to their relationship going strong.