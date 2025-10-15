Jeremy Peña shares 2-word message as he joins girlfriend Julia Grosso to celebrate Joel Waterman’s fiancée Carli’s birthday

  • home icon
By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 15, 2025 09:56 GMT
The Houston Astros' 2025 campaign ended on a disappointing note after they were knocked out of playoff contention for the first time since 2016. Shortstop Jeremy Pena was one of the bright spots in an otherwise tough season for the club, hitting at .304 with 62 RBIs and 17 home runs, batting leadoff for the team.

Jeremy Pena is currently enjoying the offseason, a well-earned break. He was spotted enjoying a fine dinner with his girlfriend, Julia Grosso's family. Gross, who is a professional soccer player herself, took to Instagram to share pictures from her sister, Carli's, birthday.

The cover photo showcases the two sisters clicking a selfie with their mother, Elisa. The next picture features their father, Carlos, and Jeremy joining them at the dinner table. Julia also shared a lone picture with her sister, a photo with her partner, and one of herself with a squinting face, enjoying the night.

"Fam night for Carli's birthday," the post was captioned.
Pena took to the comments section of the post to accept being made part of the Grosso family with a two-word response.

"La familia," Pena wrote.
While there is no exact timeline of their relationship, Pena and Grosso made their relationship public via an Instagram post on December 30 last year. As Grosso plays for the Chicago Star FC of the National Women's Soccer League, Pena should be seen taking regular trips to the Illinois city during the offseason.

Julia's sister, Carli, was a soccer player in college, playing for Simon Fraser University. She is currently engaged to MLS star Joel Waterman, who plays for Chicago Fire FC.

Julia Grosso's post on Jeremy Pena's birthday melted hearts

Jeremy Pena celebrated his 28th birthday last month. The Astros infielder got a special post from his partner, Julia, who posted heartwarming pictures of the couple. The carousel also included a video where Pena could be seen flexing his soccer skills.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person. Everyday with you is a blessing and I am so grateful for you. Te amo mi amor❤️," Julia Grosso captioned her Instagram post.

At the time, Pena was out of the Astros lineup due to an oblique injury. He was unable to return for the final week of the regular season, when the Astros fell out of the postseason spots. Earlier, the 28-year-old also suffered a month long stint on the Injured List due to a rib injury.

