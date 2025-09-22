  • home icon
  • "I'm looking like prime Ronaldinho" - Jeremy Pena makes hilarious claim as Julia Grosso showcases the Astros star's soccer skills on his birthday

"I'm looking like prime Ronaldinho" - Jeremy Pena makes hilarious claim as Julia Grosso showcases the Astros star's soccer skills on his birthday

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Sep 22, 2025 22:49 GMT
Jeremy Pena with Julia Grosso (L), Ronaldinho (R)
Jeremy Pena with Julia Grosso (L), Ronaldinho (R)

In December 2024, Houston Astros infielder Jeremy Pena and NWSL star Julia Grosso made their relationship public via social media.

As the shorstop celebrated his 28th birthday on Monday, September 22, Grosso took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note dedicated to her boyfriend.

Alongside the sweet message, Grosso shared a series of images and videos featuring Pena, one of which showed off his soccer skills.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person. Everyday with you is a blessing and I am so grateful for you. Te amo mi amor❤️" Julia Grosso captioned her Instagram post
Reacting to Julia's post, Jeremy Pena hilariously claimed he "looked like prime Ronaldinho" on the soccer field.

"Im out here looking like prime Ronaldinho 😂🤣" Pena commented
Screenshot of Pena&#039;s comment on Julia Grosso&#039;s Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@juliagrosso7)
Screenshot of Pena's comment on Julia Grosso's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@juliagrosso7)

Ronaldinho is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Having begun his career with his boyhood club, Gremio, in Porto Alegre, Brazi, Ronaldinho first ventured to Europe in 2001, signing with Paris Saint-Germain.

After impressing in the French capital, the Brazilian star enjoyed stints at two of the biggest soccer clubs in the world, FC Barcelona and AC Milan. During his time in Europe, Ronaldinho won one of the sport's most coveted titles, the UEFA Champions League, in 2006.

He was also a key part of the famous Brazilian National Team of the 2000s. While playing for the "Seleção", Ronaldinho won the prestigious FIFA World Cup in 2002. He also enjoyed a lot of success on an individual level, winning the Ballon D'Or award in 2005, a title awarded to the best soccer player every year.

Jeremy Pena enjoyed an evening out with his girlfriend, Julia Grosso, to celebrate his birthday

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners, Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena was omitted from the lineup, due to oblique soreness. It appears Pena used the downtime to enjoy an evening out with his girlfriend, Julia Grosso, to celebrate his 28th birthday.

Pena took to Instagram to post a series of snaps from his birthday celebration, as he appeared to be enjoying a slice of cake alongside his partner.

"Health and Life. Thank you father God for another year full of blessings 🙏🏽" Pena captioned

With the Astros gearing up for another postseason adventure come October, fans will be hoping Jeremy Pena can swiftly return to action.

