On September 19, the Atlanta Braves announced that reliever Jesse Chavez would be returning to the lineup after a long stint on the IL. As the MLB's best team gears up for a playoff run, it was exactly the news that fans wanted to hear.

Chavez is a 40-year old right hander who has been in the league a long time. He began his career in 2008 as a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and has come to represent a model of consistency.

After taking a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera to the shin in mid-June, Jesse Chavez was sidelined for months. At the time of his injury, Chavez was having a career season, with an ERA of 1.55 in 31 appearances.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"@therabody injury update: The @Braves today returned RHP Jesse Chavez from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day injured list, and designated LHP Lucas Luetge for assignment. Additionally, RHPs Nick Anderson, Daysbel Hernández and Collin McHugh tonight begin rehabilitation assignments with Triple-A Gwinnett." - Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves made the announcement that "Uncle Jesse" would be back amid a flurry of roster moves. Chavez pitched well in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett, allowing just two hits across three appearances. To say fans are fired up would be an understatement.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With a record of 96-54, the Braves have owned their division this season. Now with a 14-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, fans have already started to think about the postseason.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In addition to having Chavez on the backend, the Braves boast some of the best starting pitching in MLB. The young trio of Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton and Bryce Elder have been particularly strong, owning a cumulative ERA of 3.62 and a record of 43-21.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jesse Chavez will be there when his team needs him most

With their side's 2021 World Series win over the Houston Astros still fresh in the mind of fans, Chavez will get to be part of a Braves team that believes they can do it. Himself a veteran of the team's 2021 World Series win, Chavez will have the chance to prove that even at his advanced age, he can still be a pivotal player for the Braves. While anything can happen, it would indeed be foolish to bet against this Braves club as we enter the most entertaining part of the season.