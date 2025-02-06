Jimmy Butler joining Steph Curry's team gets 2-word reaction from Dodgers pitcher's GF Natalie Loureda

Jimmy Butler is the latest NBA star reportedly getting traded ahead of the deadline, with Bobby Miller's girlfriend bidding farewell to the former Miami Heat star. According to AP, Butler has been traded to the Golden State Warriors, who in return are giving away Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters and first-round draft compensation.

As soon as the trade news was circulated on social media, Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda, who takes an active interest in sports and is a former MMA fighter, shared the post reporting the trade and simply wrote:

"Bye Jimmy :("

Loureda's Instagram story

Loureda's reaction sums up the heartbreak many Heat fans might feel if Butler were truly on his way out. The six-time All-Star has been the heart and soul of the Heat, leading them to multiple deep playoff runs.

Butler's trade news comes on the heels of several All-Star transactions in the NBA. Zach LaVine, De'Aaron Fox, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic have all been traded away from their former teams in less than a week.

Steph Curry's reaction on hearing about Jimmy Butler coming to Golden State

Jimmy Butler, who led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances, is now on his way to join the Steph Curry-led Warriors, who aim to get back to the NBA Finals, after winning it last in 2022.

Curry was asked about the trade on Wednesday following their 131-128 loss to the Utah Jazz.

“I understand there was a lot of drama down there,” Curry told reporters. “Who really knows what the story is? We expect to have a motivated, committed Jimmy that’s ready to impact our team for the better. Gotta work out the kinks of what it looks like, and I’m excited to get to work. Gotta feed off the energy of something new.”

“It’ll look different than what we’re used to,” Curry added. “He’s a shot creator, a finisher, somebody that you have to take into account no matter where he’s on the floor, he plays at his own speed, he can get to the foul line, take advantage of matchups… He’s obviously a competitor at the highest of levels.”

With Butler's arrival, the Warriors (25-25) will aim to make the postseason and make as deep a run as possible.

