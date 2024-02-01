Joe Kelly flaunts Shohei Ohtani's gift to his wife during visit to local California restaurant, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S EV worth $196,550

Joe Kelly turned up the heat on the streets with his new Porsche Taycan that he and his wife Ashley received as a gift from new LA Dodgers teammate, Shohei Ohtani. The pitcher could be seen showing off his $196,550 car which has some stunning features.

Joe Kelly is in his second spell with the LA Dodgers. This past season the pitcher was re-signed by the club for the 2024 season for an $8 million contract. Over the years, he and his wife Ashley have become Los Angeles royalty because of their online presence which has won fans over.

This was seen at large when both Joe and Ashley took on the "Ohtake17" campaign where the couple would post several videos on social media to lure Ohtani into signing with the Dodgers. Ashley even went to the extent of donning her husband's #17 jersey with Ohtani written on the back.

These bore fruit when the Japanese sensation came to their doorstep to gift the couple with a Porsche. The Taycan Turbo S EV is one of the best electric cars out there. The Taycan Turbo S is one of five versions of the Taycan brand of cars launched by Porsche ranging from $92,550 to $196,550. The EV is smooth on the road and can take up 270 kw/hr which adds up to 200 miles inside 30 minutes.

Joe Kelly was seen roaming around in the car as he drove up to a local restaurant, Jack in the Box, in Ontario.

Joe Kelly gave up his jersey number to welcome Shohei Ohtani to the Dodgers

Joe Kelly has sported various jersey numbers in the MLB but for the last year or so as a member of the Dodgers bullpen, he donned the number 17 jersey.

When news broke out of Shohei Ohtani joining the LA team, Kelly almost instantaneously gave up the #17 and took up a new number, #99, for the 2024 season. Both players seem to be building a good bond at the club already.

