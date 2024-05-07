Joe Kelly Injury Update: Dodgers place veteran pitcher on injured list ahead of Walker Buehler’s return 

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed relieving pitcher Joe Kelly on the injured list. Kelly struggled with shoulder strain just before the Dodgers took on the Miami Marlins in their series opener, which the LA club won 6-3 in the end.

Kelly's injury was announced ahead of Walker Buehler's trip to the mound for the first time this season. The good news is that it was not a major injury, but a posterior shoulder strain, and Kelly could return to action soon. However, it's hard to pitch in such conditions, and the Dodgers were subsequently forced to place Kelly on a 15-day injured list.

it's been a rough road for the veteran, especially since he was sidelined three times last season. Kelly had a forearm strain with the Dodgers last August. His stint with the Chicago White Sox was also shaky as he hit the injured list twice with elbow inflammation and a right groin strain, respectively.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Joe Kelly struck out the Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall in his last appearance on the mound. The pitcher is in his 13th season in the majors.

Expand Tweet

Joe Kelly's exit could affect Dodgers' bullpen

The Los Angeles Dodgers already have a few pitchers on the injured list. Kelly's exit could affect the bullpen further. A few days back, the team had to place Evan Phillips on the injured list, while Ryan Brasier was also placed on the IL last month. Brasier is expected to return sometime in July.

On the other hand, Brusdar Graterol has yet to make his season debut, and there has been no particular date for his return yet. With Kelly added to the list, things have seemingly become a little worse for the bullpen. The Dodgers cannot afford to have yet another injury, especially for their weakened bullpen.

The Dodgers will need to make the best of what they have against the Marlins. Ryan Yarbrough and Alex Vesia are the two left-handed pitchers expected to come in handy in crucial games. Right-handed pitchers Michael Grove and Daniel Hudson will also likely play a significant role in upcoming games.

Notably, Blake Treinen is back to pitching, but they need to be aware of any further debilitating injuries.

Expand Tweet

Joe Kelly could take a while to return and start pitching. Pressure is expected to mount on the Dodgers' offense and starting rotation as a result. While other pitchers will need to step up their game to help the club through this period, they must be careful to avoid any more injuries at the same time.

Game 2 of the series against the Miami Marlins is set to take place on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback