  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Joe Ryan’s fiancée Clare Stonich dons a sleek black bikini on a relaxing boat day with her furry companion Jack

Joe Ryan’s fiancée Clare Stonich dons a sleek black bikini on a relaxing boat day with her furry companion Jack

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 31, 2025 23:26 GMT
Joe Ryan with his partner, Clare Stonich (Images from - Instagram.com/@twins, Instagram.com/@clarestonich)
Joe Ryan with his partner, Clare Stonich (Images from - Instagram.com/@twins, Instagram.com/@clarestonich)

Boasting a 13-7 record, along with a 3.08 ERA and 174 total strikeouts, Joe Ryan has been the undisputed ace of the Minnesota Twins' pitching staff this season.

Ad

Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his fiancée, Clare Stonich, has been a constant source of support for Ryan off it. Stonich is often seen at the ballpark, cheering her partner on whenever he is in action on the mound.

On Saturday, she and her pet dog, Jack, enjoyed a tranquil day as they cruised around in a boat. Making the most of the last few days of summer, Clare donned a sleek black bikini. Jack, meanwhile, appeared to be enjoying basking in the daylight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She later shared a series of snaps from the relaxing day on Instagram.

Screenshots of Clare Stonich&#039;s Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@clarestonich IG Stories)
Screenshots of Clare Stonich's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@clarestonich IG Stories)

Not much is known about when and how Joe and Clare first met, as the couple has preferred to keep those details private. Looking at their social media, though, it appears they have been together for six years now. In February this year, the couple took their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement.

Ad

According to sources, Clare Stonich also hails from California, just like Joe Ryan. Growing up in Westlake Village, she attended Oaks Christian High School before pursuing a bachelor's degree in advertising from Boston University. She is the founder and principal designer of her very own interior design studio named Naked Spaces.

Joe Ryan and his fiancée, Clare Stonich, turned heads on the 2025 All-Star game red carpet

In 2025, Joe Ryan has been one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing season for the Minnesota Twins. Having enjoyed an excellent first half, the starting pitcher earned his first All-Star selection this year.

Ad

As Ryan headed to Atlanta to take in the festivities, his fiancée, Clare Stonich, tagged along. The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance on the red carpet, with Ryan wearing a classy casual suit, while Stonich sported a chic white dress.

Clare Stonich shared a few snaps from the enjoyable day at Truist Park on Instagram.

"the stars aligned," Stonich wrote.

In the main event, Joe Ryan performed well. Taking the mound in the fourth inning, he pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications