Boasting a 13-7 record, along with a 3.08 ERA and 174 total strikeouts, Joe Ryan has been the undisputed ace of the Minnesota Twins' pitching staff this season.Like his teammates and coaches on the field, his fiancée, Clare Stonich, has been a constant source of support for Ryan off it. Stonich is often seen at the ballpark, cheering her partner on whenever he is in action on the mound.On Saturday, she and her pet dog, Jack, enjoyed a tranquil day as they cruised around in a boat. Making the most of the last few days of summer, Clare donned a sleek black bikini. Jack, meanwhile, appeared to be enjoying basking in the daylight.She later shared a series of snaps from the relaxing day on Instagram.Screenshots of Clare Stonich's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@clarestonich IG Stories)Not much is known about when and how Joe and Clare first met, as the couple has preferred to keep those details private. Looking at their social media, though, it appears they have been together for six years now. In February this year, the couple took their relationship to the next level, announcing their engagement.According to sources, Clare Stonich also hails from California, just like Joe Ryan. Growing up in Westlake Village, she attended Oaks Christian High School before pursuing a bachelor's degree in advertising from Boston University. She is the founder and principal designer of her very own interior design studio named Naked Spaces.Joe Ryan and his fiancée, Clare Stonich, turned heads on the 2025 All-Star game red carpetIn 2025, Joe Ryan has been one of the few positives in an otherwise disappointing season for the Minnesota Twins. Having enjoyed an excellent first half, the starting pitcher earned his first All-Star selection this year.As Ryan headed to Atlanta to take in the festivities, his fiancée, Clare Stonich, tagged along. The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance on the red carpet, with Ryan wearing a classy casual suit, while Stonich sported a chic white dress.Clare Stonich shared a few snaps from the enjoyable day at Truist Park on Instagram.&quot;the stars aligned,&quot; Stonich wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the main event, Joe Ryan performed well. Taking the mound in the fourth inning, he pitched a scoreless inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced.