"New York is a beast in itself, let alone to play in" - Joey Gallo assures fans he will do better in his first full season with The Bombers

Ace outfielder Joey Gallo was involved in a blockbuster trade at last year's deadline that sent him to the New York Yankees. The latter half of Gallo's 2021 season could be seen as a minor disappointment. However, Gallo has reassured fans that 2022 will be a different animal for the former Gold Glover. Citing the most famous team in the world, Gallo says playing in the world's most famous city inspires him, "New York is a beast in itself, let alone to play in."

2021 was not the season Gallo or the Yankees wanted

Joey struggled to find his bat with the Yankees last season, batting only .160 in 188 at-bats.

New York is not an easy city to play in. The media can be as ruthless and it can be praising. Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has eschewed criticism of Gallo's $6.2 million 2021 salary and is quoted as saying “I loved the personality. He’s great in the clubhouse. And he’s a great talent. He walks a lot, too, right?…Do I wish he had performed a bit better? Yes, of course. But I’m not worried. Watch him next year.”

Joey Gallo @JoeyGallo24



Media: Yup that’s why he sucks. Staceball @StaceGots Oh God. My whole show is going to be about this article, isn’t it… would anyone like to come on so I’m not ranting alone? Oh God. My whole show is going to be about this article, isn’t it… would anyone like to come on so I’m not ranting alone? https://t.co/ihbeuK1UCs Me: Literally gets dressed.Media: Yup that’s why he sucks. twitter.com/StaceGots/stat… Me: Literally gets dressed.Media: Yup that’s why he sucks. twitter.com/StaceGots/stat…

"Me- literally gets dressed. Media: Yup, that's why he sucks." - @ Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo has frequently lashed out at the New York media for being biased and unforgiving.

The Yankees had a roller-coaster season in 2021, rallying to go 51-29 in the second half and setting the stage for an even better 2022, should Gallo start swinging his bat the way we all know he can.

Joey Gallo in Yankees lineup and how it fares in the AL East

The New York Yankees can hit. From Giancarlo Stanton to Aaron Judge, they have no shortage of firepower. The question now is where Gallo can fit to optimize his hitting potential and ensure that the demons that plagued him last season are lost to history.

Here is the likely 2022 batting order for the New York Yankees:

D.J. LeMahieu, 3B

Aaron Judge, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, LF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Joey Gallo, CF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Aaron Hicks, CF

Ben Rortvedt, C

Joey Gallo, who has traditionally occupied the fourth or fifth spot throughout his career, will likely bat sixth. This has benefits and drawbacks. For one, it allows for a level of depth in the Yankees lineup. Other teams in the American League East, such as the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, hit 219 and 222 home runs last season respectively. This compares very closely with the New York Yankees, who hit 222 of their own.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone will have to strategically place his team's firepower in 2022

Gallo will undoubtedly have to swing better if the Yankees are to inch up the standings. The American League East is home to some of the most storied (and most wealthy) teams in baseball. It will surely be interesting to see what happens if and when Gallo decides to get his bat heated up.

The Yankees, who have won the AL East more than any other team, have only won three pennants in the last 10 seasons.

"My office is at Yankee Stadium, yes dreams do come true" is how All-Star shortstop Derek Jeter described the experience of playing for the Yankees. It remains to be seen whether or not Gallo's enthusiasm and the honor he says he feels playing for the storied club will make any real change.

Darius Glover @GloverDarius



Hal Steinbrenner regarding the luxury tax threshold. “At the trade deadline, I said, I want Joey Gallo, we need Joey Gallo and I told Cash — and you can ask him — if we have to go over to get Joey Gallo, we go over.”Hal Steinbrenner regarding the luxury tax threshold. #Yankees “At the trade deadline, I said, I want Joey Gallo, we need Joey Gallo and I told Cash — and you can ask him — if we have to go over to get Joey Gallo, we go over.” Hal Steinbrenner regarding the luxury tax threshold. #Yankees

"'At the trade deadline, I said, I want Joey Gallo, we need Joey Gallo and I told Cash - and you can ask him - if we have to go over to get Gallo, we go over' Hal Steinbrenner regarding the luxury tax threshold. #Yankees" - @ Glover Darius

Perhaps we will see Gallo's bat come to life, or at least eclipse last season's disappointments, and the unrelenting media will stop lambasting his performance. One thing is certain. This is a big year ahead for Joey Gallo and the New York Yankees.

