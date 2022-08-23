"Joey Gallo truly just hated Yankees fans" "Every time Joey Gallo reaches base a Yankees fan loses it's wings" - MLB fans point out eerie correlation between rise of Joey Gallo and downfall of New York Yankees

The Curse of the Bambino, the Curse of the Billy Goat, the Curse of Joey Gallo? With his recent move from the New York Yankees to the Los Angeles Dodgers, has Gallo put a hex on the Yankees organization? While the Yankees continue to struggle, the Dodgers outfielder is thriving in Southern California.
Joey Gallo is finally hitting his stride and has been a key figure for the Dodgers during their success over the last few weeks. Fans of rival teams are taking great pleasure in seeing Joey Gallo succeed as his former employers continue to slump.
Gallo is having a Jekyll and Hyde year in 2022. A move to Los Angeles has invigorated the two-time All-Star.
With the Yankees, Gallo was averaging a home run in every 19.41 at-bats. He averaged an RBI in every 3.41 games. In comparison, the outfielder is averging a home run in every 10 at-bats in Los Angeles. He has five RBIs in 12 games with an average of one in every 2.4 games.
Gallo was batting .159/.282./.339 with a .621 OPS in the Bronx. In Los Angeles, those numbers have spiked to a .267/.371/.667 slash line and a 1.038 OPS.
Whether it is his new beard, living on the beach, or the fact that Gallo isn't being heckled every time he approaches the plate, Los Angeles seems to suit him.
Joey Gallo already has 3 HRs, 5 RBIs and 1.038 OPS since his move to the Los Angeles Dodgers
Fans are now discussing the possibility of the Joey Gallo curse. Baseball fans are a superstitious bunch. Gallo's transformation combined with the Yankees' reversal of fortunes means fans aren't ruling out the possibility of another curse.
The Curse of the Bambino refers to Bube Ruth's trade from the Boston Red Sox to the Yankees. Many believe that was the cause of the 86-year championship drought in Boston. Similarly, the Billy Goat Curse prevented the Chicago Cubs from winning a championship between 1945-2016. In that case, a fan was prevented from bringing his goat into Wrigley field, even though he had a ticket.
The Yankees have been awful since Gallo's departure. The Dodgers are 14-3 since August 3. In that same period, the Yankees were 4-13.
The Bronx Bombers have lost six straight series for the first time since 1995. That streak goes back to July 31 when they defeated the Kansas City Royals. Joey Gallo played his last game in Yankees' pinstripes on July 30. It's eerie how his departure corelates with the Yankees downfall.
The way New Yorkers treated Gallo, it wouldn't be surprising if he held a grudge. He has already made a few snide remarks aimed at his former team.
The New York Yankees have already gone 12 years without a World Series. If Gallo wins one with the Dodgers, Yankees fans will probably start to believe they really are cursed.