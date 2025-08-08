"Joey Votto and Miguel Cabrera were older" - Anthony Rizzo details reason behind his admiration for Freddie Freeman, Paul Goldschmidt

Anthony Rizzo, a three-time All-Star and 2016 World Series champion with the Chicago Cubs, has spent over a decade as one of MLB's most consistent first basemen. Freddie Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP and current Dodgers star, and Paul Goldschmidt, the 2022 NL MVP and current Yankees star, have been among his most respected peers.
These three first basemen entered the MLB in close succession, with Freeman making his debut in 2010, followed by Rizzo and Goldschmidt in 2011.
Rizzo has deep respect for Freeman and Goldschmidt, the reason for which he shared during Episode 8, released on Thursday, of "Glory Daze," hosted by former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel.
“Freddie and Paul Goldschmidt, the three of us kind of came up at the same time," Rizzo said [Timestamp from 43:52]. "They were always All-Stars, you know, Hall of Famers. I tried to just stay at that level, in that competition."
Although legends like Miguel Cabrera and Joey Votto were first basemen at the time, they were much older. Therefore, Rizzo formed a bond with rival first basemen of the same age group, especially with Freeman.
“Joey Votto and Miguel Cabrera were kind of older than us at the time," he added. "So there was always such mutual respect for him (Freddie Freeman). How he goes about the game and play. It was always fun."
Rizzo is currently a free agent, having played his last four seasons with the New York Yankees. He spent the previous 12 seasons with the Cubs after playing his debut season with the San Diego Padres.
Anthony Rizzo recalls striking out Freddie Freeman
Although Anthony Rizzo is a position player, he once struck out Freddie Freeman, that too, with a curveball. This notable moment occurred on April 28, 2021, at Truist Park, during the Cubs vs Atlanta Braves game.
The game was a blowout, with the Braves leading the Cubs 10-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning. According to then-Cubs manager David Ross, Rizzo specifically asked to pitch against Freeman. The three-time All-Star recalled the moment during his interview with Johnny Manziel.
"I mean, I'm a two-way player," Rizzo said [From 43:03]. "I did strike out Freddie. It was fun. Freddie was four-for-four in that game, and I go in, strike him out, pitch-sequenced him. You know, the whole thing, and made sure to tell everyone about it. I still have the ball."
Incidentally, Freeman went on a slump after the incident, and Rizzo hilariously took credit for it. He also disclosed that he found the ball he struck out Freeman with, and asked the Dodgers star to sign it a week ago.