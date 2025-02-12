  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "John Rocker is a bum forever" - Fans react as ex-Braves pitcher nearly comes to blows with Patrick Mahomes' dad

"John Rocker is a bum forever" - Fans react as ex-Braves pitcher nearly comes to blows with Patrick Mahomes' dad

By Chirag Radhyan
Modified Feb 12, 2025 11:52 GMT
Patrick Mahomes Sr. has an altercation with John Rocker. Source - Imagn
Patrick Mahomes Sr. has an altercation with John Rocker. Source - Imagn

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker had a heated exchange with Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher, played from 1993 to 2000, including a stint with the New York Mets in his final season. During that time, Rocker sparked controversy with r*cist remarks about New York City and its residents, a topic that resurfaced during their confrontation.

During Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans, Rocker approached Mahomes Sr. on the street. However, Mahomes Sr. was visibly uninterested in any reconciliation, refusing to shake Rocker’s hand and even pulling away to avoid the gesture.

also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the clip in abundance.

"Love this !!! Met for life !!! Rocker is a bum forever !!!" one fan said.
"This is awesome, John Rocker is a punk," one user stated.

Other fans shared the same sentiment about Rocker trying to be amicable with former Mets player Mahomes Sr.

"John Rocker looks and acts exactly how I expected," one fan mentioned.
"Rocker should walk through NYC and see how long he’ll last," one fan remarked.
"John Rocker aged like a gorilla what hahaha," one fan wrote.
"Didn’t realize how big rocker is," one fan commented.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has reportedly signed up for a boxing match against John Rocker

The former MLB pitcher has struggled in recent years due to the multiple DWI arrests, however, now he's moving in a completely different direction. Patrick Mahomes Sr. has reportedly signed a contract with Barstool Sports for a boxing fight at Rough N' Rowdy to fight Rocker.

In his interview with DailyMail.com, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed that the rumors about the ex-MLB pitchers facing off in the squared ring could probably be true.

"That's a factual rumor ... Yeah, so you're on it with your rumors."

He added:

"I don't know, that's why I don't want it to get ripped up. I think it is! I believe we have a signed agreement for Mahomes Sr. to fight John Rocker at Rough N Rowdy. I think it's 100%, but I haven't seen the signed paperwork yet."

Patrick Mahomes Sr. last played baseball in 2003 for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and now he has decided to don the boxing gloves against his nemesis Rocker.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी