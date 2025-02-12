"John Rocker is a bum forever" - Fans react as ex-Braves pitcher nearly comes to blows with Patrick Mahomes' dad

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher John Rocker had a heated exchange with Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Mahomes Sr., a former MLB pitcher, played from 1993 to 2000, including a stint with the New York Mets in his final season. During that time, Rocker sparked controversy with r*cist remarks about New York City and its residents, a topic that resurfaced during their confrontation.
During Super Bowl weekend in New Orleans, Rocker approached Mahomes Sr. on the street. However, Mahomes Sr. was visibly uninterested in any reconciliation, refusing to shake Rocker’s hand and even pulling away to avoid the gesture.
Fans reacted to the clip in abundance.
"Love this !!! Met for life !!! Rocker is a bum forever !!!" one fan said.
"This is awesome, John Rocker is a punk," one user stated.
Other fans shared the same sentiment about Rocker trying to be amicable with former Mets player Mahomes Sr.
"John Rocker looks and acts exactly how I expected," one fan mentioned.
"Rocker should walk through NYC and see how long he’ll last," one fan remarked.
"John Rocker aged like a gorilla what hahaha," one fan wrote.
"Didn’t realize how big rocker is," one fan commented.
Patrick Mahomes Sr. has reportedly signed up for a boxing match against John Rocker
The former MLB pitcher has struggled in recent years due to the multiple DWI arrests, however, now he's moving in a completely different direction. Patrick Mahomes Sr. has reportedly signed a contract with Barstool Sports for a boxing fight at Rough N' Rowdy to fight Rocker.
In his interview with DailyMail.com, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed that the rumors about the ex-MLB pitchers facing off in the squared ring could probably be true.
"That's a factual rumor ... Yeah, so you're on it with your rumors."
He added:
"I don't know, that's why I don't want it to get ripped up. I think it is! I believe we have a signed agreement for Mahomes Sr. to fight John Rocker at Rough N Rowdy. I think it's 100%, but I haven't seen the signed paperwork yet."
Patrick Mahomes Sr. last played baseball in 2003 for the Pittsburgh Pirates, and now he has decided to don the boxing gloves against his nemesis Rocker.