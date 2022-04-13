"No plans on returning to MLB Network"- Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz not returning to MLB Network over vaccine policy

Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Famer John Smoltz will reportedly not be returning to the MLB Network over the company's vaccine policy. Smoltz, who is reportedly unvaccinated, has no plans of returning to the network. The network is reportedly willing to accommodate Smoltz to let him work at the studio, but it appears that he has no intentions of doing so.

The Atlanta Braves pitcher had a brilliant career which included a World Series title, eight All-Stars, and a Cy Young Award. With Smoltz refusing to get the vaccine, he will no longer be on the air with the network.

The news of Smoltz being unable to work at MLB Network comes as a bit of a surprise with many COVID restrictions and mandates being lifted over the past several months. Smoltz, along with another colleague, Al Leiter, have both chosen not to adhere to the network's policy.

Another interesting part about this story is that Smoltz is not able to work for MLB Network but is still one of the lead analysts for FOX Sports, which causes questioning for why he cannot work for MLB Network.

Atlanta Braves player profile: John Smoltz

Smoltz plays golf at the American Century Championship - Final Round

Smoltz was a starting pitcher and closer during his 21-year career in which he played 20 of 21 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. His career stats include a 213-155 record with a 3.33 ERA. Smoltz was part of one of the greatest dynasties that baseball has seen, the 1990s Atlanta Braves.

The Braves dominated the National League East from 1991 to 2005, winning the division in every season except the shortened strike season of 1994. A trio of Hall of Fame starting pitchers, John Smoltz, Greg Maddux, and Tom Glavine, headed the team.

Toward the end of his career, Smoltz converted to a closer and became one of the best in the game. Smoltz had three straight seasons of 45 or more saves, which included a league-leading 55 saves in 2002. Smoltz would eventually become a starter again and would pass the 200-win milestone. Hopefully, with COVID mandates loosening and things returning to normalcy, Smoltz will get a chance to be back on the air for the network.

