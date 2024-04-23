Johnny Cueto Free Agency: Two-time All-Star inks minor league deal with Texas Rangers

According to MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Robert Murray, veteran starter Johnny Cueto has agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers. The 38-year-old, who last pitched for the Miami Marlins, looks to continue his 16-year MLB career with the reigning World Series champions.

"The Rangers are reportedly signing Johnny Cueto to a minor-league deal, per @ByRobertMurray and @JonHeyman" - @MLBONFOX

Although there is no guarantee that Johnny Cueto will ever be promoted to the MLB roster, the fact that he now finds himself with a minor league deal is a step in the right direction.

Given the slow start to the season for reigning champions, Cueto could prove himself healthy and effective in the minor leagues and earn himself an opportunity in the majors.

Last season, Cueto pitched only 52.1 innings with the Miami Marlins and struggled mightily in those appearances. Cueto posted a 1-4 record with a 6.02 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and a 1.261 WHIP.

He will need to improve upon those numbers if he hopes to crack the Rangers major league roster, however, given his track record, he might be able to. That said, the Rangers have been dealing with several injuries and inconsistencies from their pitching staff, which could open the door for an opportunity.

Johnny Cueto could fill an important spot in the rotation until some players return from injury

If Cueto does indeed get the chance to earn a promotion to the Texas Rangers rotation, he could be given several starts given the current state of the rotation. The Rangers currently have several pitchers sidelined on the IL, including Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, Cody Bradford, Brock Burke, and Josh Sborz.

"Jack Leiter is headed back to Triple-A after one start in the Majors" - @TalkinBaseball_

Not to mention Jack Leiter, who only remained in the MLB for one start earlier this month. The top prospect could be in line for another promotion if needed, however, the team could look to a more proven commodity in the shape of Johnny Cueto.

