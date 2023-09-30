Jon Gray Injury Update: When will Rangers key starting pitcher return?

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray left Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning. He was experiencing forearm tightness, which is not good news with the postseason right around the corner. This injury now threatens to keep him out for an entire playoff series.

On Friday, the team announced that they had placed Gray on the 15-day IL retroactive to September 28. In a corresponding move, the Rangers recalled left-handed pitcher Jake Lutz.

Manager Bruce Bochy has not stated whether Jon Gray would be available for the ALDS if the Rangers were to capture the American League West. That series would start on October 7.

This is the worst-case scenario for the Rangers. They already had concerns about their starting rotation, which has grown even worse.

Jon Gray is not the only pitcher on the IL for the Texas Rangers

Jon Gray is not the only pitcher who has been moved to the injured list for the Texas Rangers. He joins Max Scherzer, whose status for the postseason is still up in the air.

Scherzer has not pitched since September 12 after he suffered a teres major strain in his throwing shoulder. He has been working on strengthening his arm during rehab and threw a light bullpen recently.

Scherzer's presence on the postseason roster is something the Rangers want to see. He has been in this stage before, and the moment does not get too big for him.

The Rangers will look to close out the season with a division championship. They currently hold a two-game lead over the Houston Astros and a three-game lead over the Seattle Mariners.

Taking the division would exclude the Rangers from the Wild Card round, which would be huge. It would give them more time for Scherzer and Gray to get healthy enough to return.