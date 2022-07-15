"Jon you hate me and always bad mouth me" - Former MLB player Ozzie Guillen challenges insider to a fight following Jon Heyman's Tweet

Ozzie Guillen publicly criticized MLB insider Jon Heyman on Twitter. Guillen is a former player for and one-time manager of the Chicago White Sox. He is currently a studio analyst for the White Sox.

In a post-game show on NBC Sports Chicago, Guillen referred to Tony LaRussa, the current manager of the White Sox, as "Rick Renteria with credentials." Rick Renteria is a former infielder and ex-manager of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox. Over his three seasons with the White Sox, he had a losing record of 236-309.

The Chicago White Sox have had a miserable season this year. As a result, Tony La Russa has received plenty of flak. Ozzie recently jumped on board.

Following Guillen's public criticism of LaRussa, Jon Heyman called Guillen out on Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Rick Gregg @rickgregg Ozzie Guillen calling Tony La Russa "Rick Renteria With Credentials" on the postgame show. Ozzie Guillen calling Tony La Russa "Rick Renteria With Credentials" on the postgame show. Will be interesting to see if it’s possible to get someone’s job by insulting them on a postgame show twitter.com/rickgregg/stat… Will be interesting to see if it’s possible to get someone’s job by insulting them on a postgame show twitter.com/rickgregg/stat…

"Will be interesting to see if it’s possible to get someone’s job by insulting them on a postgame show." - Jon Heyman

In response to Jon's bold tweet, a verbal duel took place.

Ozzie Guillen and Jon Heyman engage in a battle of words

Ozzie took notice of Jon's tweet and resorted to his own Twitter handle to express his grievances.

Two minutes later, Ozzie slammed Jon on his tweet with a row of responses.

Ozzie Guillen @OzzieGuillen @JonHeyman Hate me why? Because of bad English? Because I won? Am loud? Good looking? Rich? I don't need to insult anyone to get a job. Maybe you think I do. Tired you putting me down. Maybe you think you can because your privilege and I am not? @JonHeyman Hate me why? Because of bad English? Because I won? Am loud? Good looking? Rich? I don't need to insult anyone to get a job. Maybe you think I do. Tired you putting me down. Maybe you think you can because your privilege and I am not?

Ozzie asked Jon not to badmouth without knowing the situation between himself and Tony.

Ozzie Guillen @OzzieGuillen @JonHeyman I have always defended Tony because I love the guy in many ways. So don't talk shit without knowing who I talk to and what I say. My wife will be piss and I have changed but you asked for it. You clown. You will never be better then anything you do in life including tv. Payaso @JonHeyman I have always defended Tony because I love the guy in many ways. So don't talk shit without knowing who I talk to and what I say. My wife will be piss and I have changed but you asked for it. You clown. You will never be better then anything you do in life including tv. Payaso

Hours later, he extended his apology to NBC Chicago and his family for losing his calm.

Ozzie Guillen @OzzieGuillen I apologize to @NBCSChicago and my family but tired of Jon Heyman using me as his punching bag. He is not here in Chicago he don't know anything stop lying stealing people money with bad stories. Am a man before it all and I won't let him insult me like that. I apologize to @NBCSChicago and my family but tired of Jon Heyman using me as his punching bag. He is not here in Chicago he don't know anything stop lying stealing people money with bad stories. Am a man before it all and I won't let him insult me like that.

The last nail in the coffin was Ozzie openly challenging Jon for a boxing match.

Ozzie Guillen @OzzieGuillen Jon you hate me and always bad mouth me. Let's settle it. Let's raise money Jon me and you the ring. Whatever money we raise goes to charity. I am not perfect, but tired you hiding behind you a writer. Jon you hate me and always bad mouth me. Let's settle it. Let's raise money Jon me and you the ring. Whatever money we raise goes to charity. I am not perfect, but tired you hiding behind you a writer.

A battle of words between Jon and Ozzie followed. Jon couldn't hold back and responded to one of Ozzie's tweets.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman @OzzieGuillen You’re claiming when you said he’s Rick Renteria w/credentials that was a compliment? That’s u being negatuve, not me. I also know you interviewed in SD after saying u didn’t want to manage. It is true I’ve been negative on u after observing u up close in Miami — just my opinion. @OzzieGuillen You’re claiming when you said he’s Rick Renteria w/credentials that was a compliment? That’s u being negatuve, not me. I also know you interviewed in SD after saying u didn’t want to manage. It is true I’ve been negative on u after observing u up close in Miami — just my opinion.

Ozzie replied back that the argument had grown beyond baseball and had become a personal issue.

Ozzie Guillen @OzzieGuillen @JonHeyman Not even about baseball anymore with you is personal so Lets make it personal @JonHeyman Not even about baseball anymore with you is personal so Lets make it personal

MLB insider, Jon Heyman replied:

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman @OzzieGuillen I will not box you as you challenged but will agree to give $500 to the charity of your choice if you do the same for mine. And we can call a truce then if you like. @OzzieGuillen I will not box you as you challenged but will agree to give $500 to the charity of your choice if you do the same for mine. And we can call a truce then if you like.

With the incessant mud-slinging coming from both sides, it feels like a chaotic situation. Let's hope it is resolved peacefully and soon.

