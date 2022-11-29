Bryce Harper recently underwent Tommy John surgery. Harper is coming off a year in which he guided the Phillies to the World Series and was voted the NLCS MVP. The team disclosed on Wednesday that the treatment was intended to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow. By the All-Star break, he should be able to resume playing as a designated hitter.

As a result of the injury, Harper was unable to throw last year and was mostly used as a designated hitter. He continued to hit well at the plate, batting .286/.364/.514 with 18 home runs in 99 games. In October, he stepped up his game, slashing .349/.414/.746 with six home runs in 17 games.

Bryce Harper's injury

During a throw to right field in April, Bryce Harper tore the UCL in his right elbow. Up until he injured his left thumb in June, he was able to continue playing as the Phillies' designated hitter. In Game 5 of the NLCS, Harper hit one of the largest home runs in team history, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series despite missing two months of action.

Harper was aware of the possibility that he would need elbow surgery after the season to fix it. The need for surgery was established by an MRI last week in Los Angeles.

When will the DH be back?

Although Tommy John surgery isn't the greatest update for Philadelphia, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com noted that fans shouldn't be overly alarmed given that Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani underwent the procedure in October 2018 and was back in the lineup as the team's designated hitter by May 2019.

Recovery schedules vary from player to player and are subject to change over time, but early indications suggest that Harper could return to competitive hitting by mid-May. Throwing will happen after the healing process is complete.

Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies The prognosis is for Bryce to be returning as the designated hitter by the All-Star break of 2023 with a possible return to play right field towards the end of the regular season. The prognosis is for Bryce to be returning as the designated hitter by the All-Star break of 2023 with a possible return to play right field towards the end of the regular season.

The team issued a brief statement acknowledging Bryce Harper's operation and predicting his return as the designated hitter by the All-Star break, with a potential return to right field later in the regular season.

