Jonathan India contract: Breaking down Reds slugger's salary details in 2023

Jonathan India has been a mainstay in the Cincinnati Reds lineup since his debut in 2021. During that time, India compiled a .251/.341/.406 slash line with 42 home runs and 155 RBIs.

That's quite the production for how much the slugger is making. This season, India will make $760,000 while under pre-arbitration. Next season will be the first season that he is eligible for arbitration. In 2024, India should see a substantial increase in his salary compared to this season.

With India's help, Cincinnati has turned it around this season. The emergence of Elly De La Cruz, alongside veteran Joey Votto returning from injury, has this squad looking like a real contender.

The Reds hold control of the National League Central with a 47-39 record. They hold a half-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the division and a three-game winning streak going into Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Reds should stick with Jonathan India

The Cincinnati Reds should stick with Jonathan India. His contract won't break the bank when he is arbitration-eligible next season. He's not somebody like Shohei Ohtani looking for a record-breaking contract. His salary is something that Cincinnati should be able to afford.

India is a player that has bought into the team's culture and loves playing in Cincinnati. An athlete plays at their best when on a team they feel comfortable and in a city that they love living in.

Aside from India's love for the team, he's also versatile. While he has spent most of his time at second base, he has stepped in as the team's DH occasionally. Cincinnati could also try him out in the outfield if it comes to that.

Given his production, attitude, and love for the team, Cincinnati would benefit from keeping Jonathan India for the long term.

