Jonathan India Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery time of Reds slugger

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India has been on the 10-day injured list since July 30. The 26-year-old slugger is sidelined with left foot plantar fasciitis.

However, general manager David Bell gave an encouraging update on India's health. He said that India could return to play within the next week.

Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Jonathan India's imminent return, tweeting that "India could be back active again as soon as a week from (Tuesday)."

While there is optimism surrounding his progress, it should be tempered with caution. According to a Rotowire Staff report from Sept. 3, David Bell suggested that India might play up to three rehab games before coming off the IL.

Jonathan India's return ignites playoff aspirations for Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are in the heart of a fierce race for a playoff spot with the Chicago Cubs. They are third in the NL Central after losing five of their last 10 games.

The Reds eagerly await Jonathan India's return, as he is a dynamic addition. As a former Rookie of the Year, he has consistently stood out as a steady performer throughout his stint at the franchise.

However, injuries have plagued India. India was sidelined on July 30 in a game against the LA Dodgers and has missed over 37 games. He has been limited to just 103 games last season and this season.

Nonetheless, his batting average stands is .251, and he has 14 homers and 52 RBIs. His 12 stolen bases also add an extra dimension for the Reds. He is speedy and has only been caught stealing twice this season.

India's defensive skills and clutch performances have endeared him to fans and teammates alike. The Reds hope that India's return to the roster will spark a resurgence in their playoff campaign. The team aims for their first playoff appearance since 2020 as they face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.