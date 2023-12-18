Jonathan India Trade Rumors: Blue Jays show interest in dealing for star infielder, per insider

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India's trade talks have intensified, with many teams showing interest in the big star off the market. Moreover, since the Reds signed infielder Jeimer Candelario, chances are that they are likely to let go of India.

Insider Bob Elliott has reported that the Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in the services of the second baseman. After barely missing out on acquiring two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, the Blue Jays are hot on the tails of hitters, and India is one of them, per Elliott.

Jonathan India has multiple seasons left on his contract before he heads to free agency in 2027. The former NL Rookie of the Year is averaging .244, compiling 17 home runs, 61 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

MLB Insider believes the Reds won't trade Jonathan India

Amid trade rumors, MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported in his NY Post article that, given India's leadership qualities, the team won't likely trade him this offseason.

The Reds' infield depth includes Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Noelvi Marte, Spencer Steer, India and Candelario. Their pitching woes last season, though, could entice them to deal with India.

A look into Jonathan India's MLB career

Coming out of the Florida Gators, India was considered one of the top prospects ahead of the 2018 MLB draft. He was selected fifth overall by the Reds, signing him for $5.3 million.

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Mar. 31, 2021, that India would make his major league debut on Opening Day 2021 after making the roster following an impressive spring training. He got two hits in his debut game and recorded a franchise record of seven RBIs in his first five career games.

India is of Colombian genesis through his mother and was called up to the Colombia national baseball team for the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

