Jordan Montgomery Free Agency News: Future of World Series champ could be decided in 'a day or two'

Free agency is starting to heat up, and Jordan Montgomery has drawn a ton of interest from teams around the league. Montgomery is a free agent for the first time and is considered one of the top pitchers on the open market.

He will turn 31 next month and is coming off helping the Texas Rangers win the World Series. In the postseason, he was dominant, compiling a 3-1 record over the course of 31 innings pitched.

MLB insider Michael Marino reported that while some teams are waiting to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, another ace on the open market, Montgomery is still getting attention.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jordan Montgomery may sign with a team within the "next day or two," as per Marino.

Expand Tweet

Where would Jordan Montgomery fit?

Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Rays - Game One

One team that has jumped out as the frontrunner to sign Jordan Montgomery is the Boston Red Sox. He is spending the offseason in the area with his wife as she starts a dermatology residency at an area hospital.

Expand Tweet

Boston has a questionable rotation, and Montgomery would be a great fit. The Red Sox cannot rely on Chris Sale to stay healthy all season long, and even if he did, they still need some depth.

Another team that some analysts believe sticks out is the LA Dodgers. They are in the market for starting pitching with a rotation full of question marks heading into the 2024 season.

LA has the money to spend and is looking to put together a team to take the Dodgers over the hump. They have made it to the postseason the last 11 years but only have one World Series trophy to show for it.

It would not be surprising if either of these teams got aggressive in their pursuit of Montgomery soon.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.