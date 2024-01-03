Jordan Montgomery Free Agency: Rangers' chances of re-signing ace could be hindered by bankruptcy of regional broadcaster

There's a lot up in the air with the Texas Rangers' TV situation, and it could impact their chances of bringing back Jordan Montgomery. The free agent ace was a key acquisition by the team on the way to a championship season, and he hasn't yet signed anywhere in the offseason.

He has a lot of teams interested, including the Rangers. There's just some uncertainty with the TV deal thanks to Diamond Sports' bankruptcy, and it could have a major impact on their finances. That changes how they view free agents like Jordan Montgomery.

Jeff Passan said via ESPN:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Texas Rangers want to re-sign Montgomery but don't know how Diamond Sports' bankruptcy will affect their TV deal. The Yankees would also love a reunion with Montgomery. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies both offered $300 million-plus on Yamamoto, and while neither planned to pivot to Snell or Montgomery, both are nimble enough to seize on opportunities that markets provide."

They'll have plenty of competition, and it's hard to imagine them being very active. There's uncertainty around just how much money they'll get, which impacts how much owner Ray Davis is willing to spend.

Jordan Montgomery may not be back

With teams like the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets being linked to Montgomery and not having the same financial holdups as Texas, it's hard to envision a reunion.

Jordan Montgomery could be impacted by Diamond Sports

The Texas Rangers have spent with abandon over the last two offseasons. They added players like Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi to huge deals in an effort to become a contender and it worked.

However, the same is not happening this offseason with their star pitcher Jordan Montgomery on the market. That's because of the uncertainty and the less than lucrative nature of their TV deal.

Expand Tweet

Team beat reporter Evan Grant wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I would expect Jordan Montgomery to get a deal of 6 years at or near $150m. I don’t think Rangers are going there - unless some kinda unexpected magic turns TV deal more lucrative (don’t count on it)."

Unless something unforeseen happens with Diamond Sports, then the Rangers will likely have to remain quiet and Montgomery will end up being too expensive.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.