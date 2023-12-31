Jordan Montgomery Free Agency Update: MLB insider 'expects' star pitcher to bag $150,000,000 contract, rules out Rangers reunion

Jordan Montgomery is one of the most coveted starting pitchers remaining on the market, but it doesn't look like his former team is among those teams showing interest. They certainly have some interest, but it looks like they won't be able to afford him.

The starting pitcher is likely to command a contract well over $150 million, and that likely puts him out of the team's range. They have a lot of high-priced players, and Jordan Montgomery may not be another one.

Texas Rangers beat reporter Evan Grant wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"I would expect Jordan Montgomery to get a deal of 6 years at or near $150m. I don’t think Rangers are going there - unless some kinda unexpected magic turns TV deal more lucrative (don’t count on it)."

The deal could be for even more and for about six years, and it's unlikely that the Rangers can and will match that. They have to pay quite a few high-priced stars, like Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

It's not impossible, but it doesn't look like Montgomery will be reuniting with his World Series-winning team after this offseason.

Who will sign Jordan Montgomery?

There are a lot of teams that have significant interest in Jordan Montgomery. After the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto, most teams are pivoting to Montgomery as well as Blake Snell as the next best option.

Jordan Montgomery has suitors

The Boston Red Sox reportedly consider Montgomery to be too expensive. Nevertheless, they likely have some interest in the free-agent starting pitcher.

Additionally, it was long expected that his two former teams, the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, were going to be interested in the star pitcher. Whether or not they'll sign him remains to be seen.

The ace has plenty of interest, and the market should begin heating up soon now that other big-name free agents have signed. Montgomery is one of the best available free agents, so it looks as if he's going to sign lucratively somewhere sooner rather than later.

