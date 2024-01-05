Jordan Montgomery News: MLB insider believes 'possibility' of veteran pitcher staying with Rangers amid rotation concern for World title defense

For left handed starter Jordan Montgomery, making the move to the Texas Rangers was one of the best moves of his career. Now faced with a free agency decision, Montgomery may be staying put afterall.

A longtime member of the Yankees, Montgomery was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader in August 2022. After in became clear that the St. Louis Cardinals would be going nowhere in 2023, Montgomery was traded to the Texas Rangers at last August's trade deadline.

"i wouldn’t mind picking up jordan montgomery just based off of this play alone tbh" - Swilly

With the Texas Rangers, Montgomery witnessed the kind of triumphs that he had been waiting his entire career for. In addition to going 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA across 11 starts, the 6-foot-6 ace allowed just 11 earned runs across 32 innings, helping the Rangers win their first franchise World Series.

After the Fall Classic, Montgomery became a free agent. Although many teams have been eyeing him with great interest, one MLB analyst thinks that staying in the place where he was able to reach such success might be the best move for Jordan Montgomery.

"Call it: Jordan Montgomery will sign with the ______." - MLB Network

On a recent appearance on the MLB Network, analyst Jon Morosi was asked about Montgomery's future in Texas. Morosi claimed that Montgomery is a more essential part of the Rangers' rotation than many believe. Moreover, with aces like Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom set to miss the start of the season on account of injury, Montgomery would be a strong piece.

With that said, Morosi also conceded that several teams will be in the hunt for Montgomery. Among the teams mentioned by Morosi were the Cubs, and Boston Red Sox, who are still looking to increase their amount of left-handed starting pitchers.

Jordan Montgomery is not an asset that any team would want to give up

Last October, Montgomery showed how valuable he is to his team in the biggest and most profound way possible. Now faced with the prospect of coming up short on pitching, the Rangers know that retaining an arm like Jordan Montgomery's needs to be of the utmost importance.

The market is still hot, and pitchers are at a premium. For the Rangers, striking the balance between financial sense and skilled roster members needs to be the name of the game for the remainder of the offseason.

