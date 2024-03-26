Jordan Montgomery News: Yankees, Mets still interested in signing starter to end rotation woes ahead of Opening Day

Opening Day is just two days out, and Jordan Montgomery remains unsigned, but that could change soon. There has been a shocking lack of movement on the star pitcher since the 2023 season ended, and he remains an impact player that teams could still sign today. Among those still keeping tabs on the starter are the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

Both New York squads have suffered substantial injuries to their pitching staffs, namely to their aces. That leaves an opening that Jordan Montgomery could fill. As it pertains to the Yankees, he's proven he can pitch for them before.

They lost Gerrit Cole. While the addition of Montgomery wouldn't fill that hole, it would improve the overall rotation vastly until Cole returned. It would take a while for him to get up to speed, but adding Montgomery and then Cole to the rotation would be a major influx down the line.

The Mets are without ace Kodai Senga to start the season, too. They also traded away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander last trade deadline, so the pitching staff is precariously thin.

Potential Jordan Montgomery deal with Mets or Yankees

The Yankees have been linked to Jordan Montgomery for some time. Since he hit free agency, and even before, there have been rumors about a potential reunion. After they missed out on both Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell, this could be a last ditch move.

The Mets have a major need at pitching and there just aren't any available arms that can impact winning like Montgomery, so it's a fit there, as well. As for how big his contract would be, that is impossible to predict.

Who will sign Jordan Montgomery?

It's very likely that the Yankees or Mets would give Montgomery something shorter. He's 31 and hasn't even had a Spring Training. Something along the lines of two years for $52 million makes sense. It's high enough AAV that Montgomery wouldn't have to sit out and try to get more, and it's short-term and low risk for the teams.

Snell signed for two years and $62 million, so expect something similar but smaller for Montgomery no matter who signs him.

