Jordan Montgomery Rumors: Insider lists 5 teams considered to be 'in' on lefty ace

With Yoshinobu Yamamoto off the board, markets for other pitchers like Jordan Montgomery are starting to heat up. Multiple teams are reportedly interested in the hard-throwing lefty.

According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are in the mix to sign Montgomery. Each team is searching for a frontline starter to sign for the 2024 season.

Montgomery is coming off a stellar season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers. He appeared in 32 games, compiling a 3.20 ERA on 188.2 innings of work.

Jordan Montgomery came to life in the postseason. He held a 3-1 record in the playoffs, with a 2.63 ERA on 37.2 innings pitched. He was a core piece in the Rangers winning their first World Series in 2023.

However, Blake Snell is also on the open market and could hurt Jordan Montgomery's market. Both players are represented by Scott Boras, who is known to wait out open markets.

Possible destinations for Jordan Montgomery

The San Francisco Giants could use another starter heading into the 2024 season. They have a rotation that consists of Logan Webb, Alex Cobb and Ross Stripping, with Keaton Winn and Kyle Harrison set to earn a spot.

That is not the ideal rotation if the Giants want to be competitive next year. Signing Jordan Montgomery would be a perfect fit with the team's youngsters waiting in the wings.

Another team that stands out among the rest is the New York Yankees. They drafted him back in 2014 and could look at a reunion for the 2024 season.

Pitching was an area that had its blemishes last season, with pitchers getting injured or not playing to their talent level. Adding Montgomery along the team's other moves to help the offense would help them tremendously.

The Boston Red Sox are another team looking for an arm this winter. Their rotation needs veteran help and some depth, as you never know if Chris Sale will be healthy or not.

The rest of Boston's rotation includes a ton of young players. They cannot go into the 2024 season counting on Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck.

However, pitching is not the only area of need for Boston. Given Montgomery will likely demand a large contract, the Red Sox may be unwilling to spend a large amount of money on just one player.

