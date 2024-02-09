Jordan Montgomery Rumors: Insiders lists 2 finalists for star pitcher, signing expected soon

Free agent Jordan Montgomery is among the few remaining sought-after starting pitchers left on the market to be signed. After winning the World Series last year with the Texas Rangers, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him sign a multi-year deal this offseason.

According to MLB Insider Jon Morosi, Montgomery is expected to sign by next Thursday. Morosi expects him to return to the Rangers but doesn't discount a surprise move by the Red Sox, who are listening to offers for Kenley Jensen to clear his salary off the payroll.

"I believe Montgomery will sign by Thursday. There is greater incentive for pitchers to sign than position players, because they generally need more time in camp to prepare for the regular season.

"The Rangers are the favorites to sign him, but I wonder if the Red Sox could make a late push by clearing salary with a Kenley Jansen trade," Morosi said.

Mark Feinsand reckons Jordan Montgomery will soon be with a team, and the signing is just around the corner.

"As we have discussed for weeks, all four players are represented by agent Scott Boras, who has never been afraid to wait for the right deal.

"The one that seems most likely by next week is Montgomery, who seems destined for a reunion with the Rangers if the two sides can agree on a number," Feinsand said.

Apart from Jordan Montgomery, which other significant players remain to be signed?

The market has been rather slow for high-stakes starters. The likes of Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger and Matt Chapman are still available for teams to land.

Interestingly, all four players are clients of agent Scott Boras who doesn't get nervous to wait for the right deal, and that may very well be the reason for this prolonged free agency.

Bellinger is a favorite to land with the Chicago Cubs, but the LA Angels are also keeping an eye out for his services. Blake Snell has had an offer from the Yankees, but the number isn't agreed by the pitcher. Meanwhile, tither the San Francisco Giants or the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to land Matt Chapman.

It remains to be seen how the last week winds down before we head to Spring Training.

