Jordan Montgomery Rumors: World Series winner has two long-term contract offers as teams look for starting options amid injury crisis

Jordan Montgomery is one of the few remaining players in free agency. With MLB's Opening Day just four days away, it's high time for anyone who's going to start the season with a team to ink a contract with them. Montgomery has been available the entire offseason. The clock has been ticking, and it's almost run out.

There have been teams who have expressed interest in Jordan Montgomery throughout the process, but with the majority of starting pitchers signed already, the options for any team still in the market are dwindling. A new report suggests there's renewed interest in the player by two teams.

Jim Bowden reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"According to a source, Jordan, Montgomery has 2 teams offering him long-term contracts, and his market has finally hit, and it's getting competitive. 4 Playoff teams AZ/PHL/NYY/HOU lost significant starters to injuries. Red Sox, Yankees are still involved to some degree."

The report says that two teams have actually offered long-term deals, and the market has finally heated up. Among the teams still involved are the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, two of the many teams that have lost major starting pitchers to injury.

Jordan Montgomery nearing deal after latest rumors

With just a few days standing between now and Opening Day, it's hard to envision Jordan Montgomery not signing with one of the two teams that have so far offered him a contract. Who those teams are remains to be seen.

Jordan Montgomery is close to getting a new contract

Bowden noted the Red Sox and Yankees, both of whom need pitchers after losing their top starters for the time being. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are also in the same boat.

This could be what is driving the boat on this renewed interest. After Blake Snell and even Michael Lorenzen signed, Montgomery is all these teams have left. Fortunately, he's a better option than they might normally have under the same circumstances in any other year.

