Jordan Montgomery Rumors: Yankees in talks with former ace who is seeking a contract similar to Aaron Nola 

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery remains the last elite pitcher available in the free agent market, and the latest reports suggest that the New York Yankees are in negotiations with him. After an impressive second half of the season last year with the Rangers which ended with a World Series title, the left-handed pitcher became a free agent last year and still remains one.

While several teams have been linked to Montgomery ahead of the new season, MLB insider Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees are currently negotiating a deal with him.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The New York team has a decent chance of signing him as Montgomery started his major league career with them in 2017. He went on to establish himself as a capable starter with the Yankees despite being riddled by injuries during his time there. Montgomery then went on to sign with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Rangers last year.

The Yankees could use another arm in the starting rotation, especially with the injury concerns surrounding Gerrit Cole, which has him set to miss the first few weeks of action. Even with their number one ace fit, adding Montgomery to their rotation would be a huge boost for New York.

With the market down for pitchers this late in the offseason, the Yankees could come away with a great deal if they manage to come to an agreement with the pitcher.

Expand Tweet

Predicting Jordan Montgomery's possible contract with the Yankees

While reporting that the two sides are in contact over negotiations, Jon Heyman added that Jordan Montgomery and the New York Yankees still have a gap in demands. The biggest hurdle for the Yankees is the luxury tax, as they will be trying to find a way to meet the pitcher's demands without exceeding the limit.

Thus, some have suggested that they will look for a deal similar to Aaron Nola's agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies, where the player agreed to a long-term contract below the market rate so the team's payroll does not cross the luxury tax threshold. It remains to be seen if the Yankees and Montgomery can come to a similar agreement.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.