While Rangers' starter Jordan Montgomery has cruised through the postseason, he ran into a bit of a snag with the Diamondbacks in Game 2. He let up two early runs on Saturday, putting his team in a hole.

Gabriel Moreno got the party started for the Diamondbacks in the fourth inning with a solo home run. Just a few batters later, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit an RBI single to put his team up two.

Through 42 pitches, he has not gotten Arizona hitters to swing and miss. This is surprising, given Montgomery has been on an amazing run of form. He is undefeated in the postseason and holds a sub-three ERA.

This was not the start that he envisioned, but his team was able to get one of those runs back. Designated hitter Mitch Garver hit a massive home run to left field in the fifth inning to make it a one-run game.

"Brian Cashman was right" one fan posted.

"Yankees Monty" another fan posted.

New York Yankees fans are pleased to see Jordan Montgomery struggling. He was with the team from 2017 to 2022 before signing with the St. Louis Cardinals and then getting traded to the Texas Rangers.

Montgomery is the first pitcher in MLB history to not have a strikeout through six innings in the World Series. However, he has limited the damage and kept his team in the ballgame.

Jordan Montgomery was not himself in Game 2

Jordan Montgomery turned into an ace for the Rangers during the postseason. He and Nathan Eovaldi have led the way for this team with uncertainties regarding Max Scherzer's availability.

Scherzer missed the last month of the season as he dealt with a teres major strain. Many, including general manager Chris Young, were not sure he would return to the rotation for the playoffs. However, Scherzer pushed through his rehab to return sooner than expected.

Scherzer will get the start in Game 3. However, Montgomery could see another start in the World Series if the series reaches seven games.

Montgomery made it through six innings on Saturday, giving up four runs, a walk, and zero strikeouts. The D-Backs had a good game plan against him, waiting on certain pitches in the zone.

This is exactly how Arizona needed to come out in this game after a heartbreaking loss on Friday. As of writing, they lead 4-1 on top of the 8th inning.