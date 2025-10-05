  • home icon
Jorge Posada’s 53-year-old wife Laura executes challenging partner workout, demonstrating age-defying athleticism

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 05, 2025 02:36 GMT
Jorge Posada with his wife, Laura (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@lauraposadalifestyle)

New York Yankees legend Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, is a fitness expert and social media influencer by trade. She often posts content related to health and fitness on Instagram, where she boasts over 282,000 followers.

On Friday, she posted a video from a recent workout session. Displaying an age-defying level of athleticisim, the 53-year-old performed a number of "gym partner challenges" with a friend, showing that working hard in the gym does not always have to be the kind of monotonous or tedious process most people assume it is.

"Gen X 🙋🏻‍♀️ + millennial @orimusella attempting fun partner challenges. The struggle was real! 😬🤣🤣. Thank you for playing with me 🫶🏽💪🏽. Thank you Coach @victorgiraldo21 and teammate @mirbarivera for helping us. ✨🤩" Laura Posada captioned her Instagram post
Like Jorge Posada, Laura also hails from Puerto Rica. The couple tied the knot in January 2000. They share two children, a daughter named Paulina and a son named Jorge Jr.

Jorge Posada's wife, Laura, reveals the keys to staying fit in her 50s.

As she demonstrated in the aforementioned video, four-time World Series champion Jorge Posada's better half, Laura, certainly maintains an extremely high level of fitness and athleticism despite being in her early fifties.

In late September, she took to Instagram to post about the daily habits that are they "key" to helping her stay as fit as she is.

"Hi, I’m Laura Posada ✨ mom, wife, author, speaker, certified menopause coach, and founder of my own supplement line. Oh, and I’m 53 years old with plenty of energy, attitude, and the will to keep breaking myths! 💃"
"My 5 keys to staying fit in my 50s: 1️⃣ Move every day: even when I don’t feel like it, consistency is everything. 2️⃣ Eat consciously: good nutrition shows up in every part of your life. 3️⃣ Take care of my mind: positive thoughts = unstoppable energy. 4️⃣ Sleep well: there’s no glow without good rest. 5️⃣ Smart supplementation: the boost that keeps me on fire 🔥" Laura Posada posted
Alongside her passion for fitness, Laura Posada runs her own supplement business, selling a number of products specifically designed for women.

