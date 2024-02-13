Jorge Soler Free Agency Update: Giants reportedly sign former World Series MVP despite strong interest from Red Sox

Free agent Jorge Soler has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, per the San Francisco Chronicle's reporter, Susan Slusser. Veteran slugger Soler, who just finished one of his best seasons ever, has apparently found a new home for the 2024 MLB season in the West Coast at Cali.

Jorge Soler, who turns 32 on February 25, had some charismatic moments with the Miami Marlins in the last two MLB seasons. In 2023, he hit a career-high 36 home runs to earn his first All-Star selection.

Over 137 games, Soler recorded a slash line of.250/.341/.512 with a 128 OPS+, leading Miami to an unexpected postseason trip last season. It was cut short by a rampant Philadelphia Phillies as they knocked Miami out in the Wildcard series.

After playing for the Marlins for the previous two seasons, Soler declined the $9 million player option on his contract for the 2024 season, making him a free agent. In addition, the team declined to make him a qualifying offer, allowing him to explore free agency before the Giants came calling for the RF.

The Giants haven't had a power profile like what Jorge Soler possesses in recent years. When it came to home runs, runs scored, average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage in the Major Leagues in 2023, the Giants were ranked 19th, 24th, 28th, and 27th, respectively.

The SF Giants are infamous for having never had a player record 30 home runs in a season since Barry Bonds in 2004. In the last two seasons, they have only had one player in their lineup with 20 home runs: Joc Pederson in 2022 and Wilmer Flores in 2023.

Jorge Soler smashed an AL record 48 home runs in the 2019 MLB regular season for the KC Royals

During his big league career, Jorge Soler, a right-handed power hitter from Havana, Cuba, also played for the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, and Atlanta Braves.

In addition to being a two-time World Series champion—in 2016 with the Royals and in 2021 with the Braves—he led the American League in home runs in 2019 with a career-high 48, showcasing his brute strength at the plate.

In the subsequent year, Soler won the MVP award for the World Series after finishing the six-game series at .300 with three home runs and six RBIs. He became only the second Cuban to achieve that honor after Livan Hernandez did so with the Marlins in 1997.

Jorge Soler will now provide his skills to a San Francisco team that finished 79-83 in the previous campaign and missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

