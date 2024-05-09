Jorge Soler Injury Update: Giants place $42,000,000 All-Star on 10-day injured list following shoulder strain

Jorge Soler, one of the better offense producers for the SF Giants alongside lead-off hitter Jung Hoo Lee, has been placed on a 10-day IL following a right shoulder strain. The team announced on Wednesday before game day against the Colorado Rockies.

Giants filled his spot by calling up Heliot Ramos from the Sacramento River Cats, which are the triple-A affiliates for the SF Giants.

Soler played no part in San Francisco's 5-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night. His most recent outing for the Giants came in the 14-3 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

The former Miami Marlins slugger concluded his free agency after signing a three-year $42 million deal with the Giants in February. Soler was hitting .202 with five home runs, eight RBIs, and an OPS of .655 so far this season.

Manager Bob Melvin gave his take on the decision to put Soler on the injured list in a press conference on Wednesday, saying:

"Every time he's been in the cage and tried to swing, it has bothered him so there's no way it's a couple days away. We'll try to let him rest and get past this thing."

Jorge Soler's current stint on IL will see him miss three straight series against the Reds, Dodgers, and Rockies. The Giants have some options available to fill in the DH spot, as they will look towards rotating Heliot Ramos, LaMonte Wade Jr., Elias Diaz, and Austin Slater in the offensive lineup.

The Giants will look to rake in some wins in their upcoming nine-game homestand in Oracle Park

San Francisco sealed a series win against the Rockies on Wednesday night by winning game 2 of the three-game series 8-6 at Coors Field. The Giants will complete the series on the road on Thursday afternoon before heading back home to commence their nine-game homestand at Oracle Park.

San Francisco will play back-to-back three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Colorado Rockies at home in Oracle Park starting Thursday night.

They are currently 17-21 for the season and sit fourth in the NL West standings. SF are 8.5 games behind the table-toppers, the Dodgers, so they will look to make the most of their homestand to close that gap and move up in the division standings.

