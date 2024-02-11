Jorge Soler rumors: Giants labeled as favorites to sign star slugger, per report

Jorge Soler, one of the top free agents, might just find himself on a team before the end of the offseason. Surprisingly, a player with such caliber has been on the free agent market for a long time. Despite several rumors, he has yet to find a suitable team.

The San Francisco Giants are currently one of the top targets that are linked with the All-Star slugger. The Giants need extra firepower from the plate, especially after failing to make it to the playoffs last season.

The Giants need players, and Soler makes the perfect fit. The talented player can also contribute defensively in the outfield. After slashing .250/.341/.512. with 36 home runs last season, Soler to the Giants makes perfect sense.

The Giants finished fourth in the NL West with a 79-83 record. The Giants can easily upgrade their roster with a talented player. On the other hand, they have not seen a hitter smash 30-plus home runs for the last 20 years.

Jorge Soler remains a top prospect for several teams - Reports

The Giants are not the only team involved in trade rumors, and they need to act soon before it's too late. The Boston Red Sox have been interested in the All-Star throughout the offseason. With Justin Turner gone, the best replacement would be Soler.

The New York Mets were also rumored to sign the slugger, but they seem to have moved away for now. After declining his player option with the Miami Marlins, the chances for a reunion with the designated hitter seem to have diminished as well.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been on the hunt for free agents, and there is no surprise about their interest in the slugger. Apart from these, the Mariners, Angels, Tigers, Guardians, Twins, Padres, and Pirates have also been linked with the player.

His 2023 season with the Marlins was outstanding, making him one of the best sluggers available in the market. As for the Giants, it also depends on the financial aspect to secure this deal.

