Jorge Soler Rumors: Insider lists 3 teams linked with star slugger as decision is expected soon 

With the offseason coming to an end, Jorge Soler seems to be making waves for a possible trade. The free agent is a point of interest for three teams, and he might soon find himself in a uniform.

According to Insider Jon Heyman, a decision is expected soon for the star slugger. Being one of the prominent hitters on the market, he has an easy shot to get his price. One team that is reportedly interested is believed to be the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox have budgetary constraints, but they are still pursuing the talented player. Heyman stated that he is expected to be out of the market soon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Soler I do think will go fairly soon," he said.

The exciting part is that two other teams have shown interest. The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks seem to have an eye on the star.

Given the price range, the Red Sox might just wait to see who remains on the market. As for the Blue Jays, they should have enough room to add the right fielder. The Diamondbacks are also on the list and have not been fully ruled out.

Jorge Soler's future looks bright

With three teams being linked with the slugger, his future for the upcoming years looks bright. He is 31 and is beginning the tale end of his career. Hence, he will want to make the best of the game.

Signing a powerful right-handed hitter would make sense for the Red Sox. At present, the slugger is the perfect option. Boston must also act fast if they want to strike a deal. Given the player's potential, other teams might jump at the opportunity.

Soler smashed 36 home runs last season with an OPS of .853. He recorded 75 RBIs and 60 extra-base hits in 137 games. He has been a crucial player for the Miami Marlins. After declining his player option for the Marlins, he seems to be ready for the upcoming season.

The rumors are that he could be on a team soon. However, nothing has been confirmed yet from either of the three teams.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.