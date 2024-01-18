Jorge Soler Rumors: Insider reveals team expected to be 'favorites' to land star slugger

New York Post's Jon Heyman reported today that the Toronto Blue Jays have emerged as favorites to sign Cuban slugger Jorge Soler from the MLB free agent market in the coming days. The 31-year-old slugger is a proven talent in the major league and is coming off an impressive season with the Miami Marlins last year. However, Soler decided to opt out in the final year of his three-year contract with the Marlins and became a free agent at the end of last season.

Jorge Soler started playing baseball at a tender age in his home country of Cuba but then defected from there to start his career in the MLB. He was signed on a nine-year contract by the Chicago Cubs in 2012 and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2014, hitting a home run in his first major league at-bat.

After winning the World Series with them in 2016, he was traded to the Kansas City Royals. He was then traded to the Atlanta Braves in the middle of 2021 and went on to win his second World Series title later that year.

Soler is an established power hitter in the MLB with several years of experience and has won the World Series MVP and also finished as the AL home run leader in 2019. He would certainly be a valuable addition to the Blue Jays lineup if they manage to land him. MLB insider Jon Heyman reported on Wednesday that the Blue Jays are the favorites to sign him, which will be encouraging news to their fans.

Blue Jays land Yariel Rodriguez amidst Jorge Soler rumors

While the Toronto Blue Jays remain favorites to sign Jorge Soler by all accounts, they have reportedly signed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez from free agency on Wednesday. The Cuban right-hander was reportedly targeted by the New York Yankees, but is now joining the Blue Jays, pending the medical examination.

Rodriguez has been playing for the Chunichi Dragons in Japan's NPB for the past three years but decided to enter the MLB market this year. The 26-year-old shows plenty of promise and the addition of Soler could put the Blue Jays in a very strong position heading into Spring Training.

