Jorge Soler Rumors: NL West team 'in talks' with star slugger, per report

Star free agent Jorge Soler has been a hot topic of discussion this offseason. Denying any connections to sign with the Red Sox, multiple reports have said that the San Francisco Giants are now actively pursuing Soler. The San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser said that the parties are "in talks," but she did not say how close they are to reaching a deal for the OF/DH:

"I’m hearing the Giants are in talks with Jorge Soler - he makes a lot of sense for them given their lack of power. Given the remaining free agents, this is one I think they need to get done to have more pop in the middle of the lineup." - Susan Slusser via The San Francisco Chronicles

For Soler, who declined the Miami Marlins' option to become a free agent, the offseason has been a roller coaster ride. He has been linked to the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners at different times over the offseason. At one point, it was even believed that the Red Sox were the front-runners.

Jorge Soler spent the last two seasons in Florida playing with the Miami Marlins. During the previous season, he batted 77 runs and finished with a.250/.341/.512 slash line, earning his first All-Star selection.

During his time with the Royals in 2019, Jorge Soler hit 48 home runs, which led the charts in the American League. He would also add more seasoned expertise to the San Francisco clubhouse. He is a two-time Fall Classic champion with the Kansas City Royals in 2015 and the Atlanta Braves in 2021.

San Francisco Giants in dire need of signing new faces as fans begin to get restless

It seems logical that fans are left feeling frustrated. The San Francisco Giants lost out on signing the New York Yankees history maker and star slugger Aaron Judge, despite matching the signing amount with the Yanks.

A few weeks later, the franchise turned down a record-breaking deal with Carlos Correa, because of a failed physical examination and the fear that loomed around with Correa's previous injuries.

Slusser also mentioned Rhys Hoskins, who was close to signing with the Giants before switching to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers on Jan. 23, 2024.

Jorge Soler hits a bomb at LoanDepot Park in Miami

Furthermore, Jun-Hoo Lee received a big contract with the Giants this offseason; and his reputation is more that of a contact hitter than a power hitter. If San Francisco is able to lure Jorge Soler to the West Coast, he could add the necessary brute strength to the ailing roster.

Since Barry Bonds back in 2004, no player for the Giants has hit 30 home runs in a season, and the Giants could be looking at Jorge Soler to break that mark.

